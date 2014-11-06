BizHawk: 7-Eleven, Second Subway in Store for Downtown Santa Barbara

Curvature acquires CSU Industries, Marketing Express soon will have a new owner and Natural Café opens in Camino Real Marketplace

A new 7-Eleven convenience store and a Subway sandwich shop will be going into a development under construction at the corner of Mission and State streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

The two businesses will occupy side-by-side buildings at 1936 State St. in Santa Barbara and are likely open in January or February, according to David Rush, senior vice president of Camarillo-based CBRE, the commercial real estate services firm involved in the project.

The site, which is beginning to take shape after months of construction, was formerly a Mobil gas station that has been vacant for many years.

Rush said Southern California developer Cadence Capital Investment has been working for more than two years to put the shops near downtown — an area known for keeping larger chains out, although the customers are there.

“It’s a great market,” Rush told Noozhawk.

This would be the second Subway along lower State Street, with the first at 1021 State St.

7-Eleven will occupy 2,400 square feet, and Subway will take the 1,718 square-foot space.

Curvature Acquires Company

Curvature, a Goleta-based IT infrastructure and services provider, announced Thursday it has acquired CSU Industries, a global provider of third-party maintenance and support services that’s currently based in New York.

The move will make it possible for Curvature to offer organizations around the world more choices in IT service, support and equipment procurement options for critical, multi-vendor network and data center environments.

President/CEO Mike Sheldon said that, combined, the company would provide more than 3,000 global customers with support for hundreds of thousands of devices from more than 550 location worldwide

Employees and operations of CSU Industries, founded in 1980, will merge into Curvature’s global operations and keep CSU offices in Inwood, N.Y.

Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

Warren Butler Moves to Buy Company

Local businessman Warren Butler will soon take over Marketing Express, a longtime Santa Barbara company he plans to operate under an “Events by ME” umbrella.

Butler, who recently left his role as managing partner at Marmalade Café in La Cumbre Plaza and serves as president of the Greater Santa Barbara Lodging & Restaurant Association, is in the process of purchasing Marketing Express from its longtime owners operating out of 1433 State St.

He told Noozhawk the plan is to assume ownership by January, transforming the business into a one-stop-shop for accessible, affordable event planning geared toward individuals, nonprofits and small or medium-size businesses.

Services would include securing an appropriate venue, caterer, music, DJ, casino, photo booth and more.

Natural Café Opens New Location

The Natural Café has made its move from Old Town Goleta to the Camino Real Marketplace.

After 20 years at 5892 Hollister Ave., the regional gem has opened in the more accessible and visible location at 6990 Marketplace Drive, which Natural Café will share with CorePower Yoga.

Ablitt’s Celebrates 30 Years

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners and Launderers is commemorating 30 years as a family-owned Santa Barbara business.

Founded in 1984 by Neil and Sue Ablitt, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners has grown to more than 30 employees, with its signature pick-up and delivery service serving those in Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley.

Their daughter, Sasha Ablitt, currently owns and operates the business, an industry the Ablitt family has been in for more than 100 years.

Inogen Sells Off Shares

Goleta’s Inogen Inc. this week announced the closing of 2,415,891 shares of its common stock at $21.50 per share in a secondary offering, including 315,116 shares that were offered and sold by the selling stockholders pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

Existing stockholders sold all of the shares, and Inogen did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in this offering.

The primary purposes of the offering were to facilitate an orderly distribution of shares and to increase the company's public float. J.P. Morgan acted as sole book-running manager for the offering, William Blair acted as lead manager, and Leerink Partners and Needham & Company acted as co-managers.

