Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: American Ale Opens Second Location in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Laplace Wine Shop and Bar to open on lower Santa Barbara Street, local business leader rejoins Maritime Museum, and Sam’s 2 U closes up shop

Union Ale Holdings, the parent company of American Ale, decided to turn Yankee Noodle on 214 State St. into a second American Ale location.
Union Ale Holdings, the parent company of American Ale, decided to turn Yankee Noodle on 214 State St. into a second American Ale location.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | July 7, 2016 | 9:31 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Though Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone is brimming with beer and wine establishments, the city’s thirst for them has yet to be quenched.

American Ale, which has a location at 14 Cota St., had its soft opening on Independence Day for a second restaurant at 214 State St.

Union Ale Holdings, the parent company, first opened up shop on State Street eight years ago, and reopened Union Ale as Yankee Noodle in February.

Though the restaurant sold plenty of noodles, bar manager Casey Earle told Noozhawk, the demand for American Ale drinks and comestibles was too great.

“We were slowly outgrowing (the Cota) location, which is really small,” Earle said. “And once you get people in there late at night drinking and everything, you can’t really cater to people who are wanting food because you’re so freaking packed.”

The new American Ale serves a full menu of burgers and sandwiches; beer sourced from, among other places, San Diego, Ventura, and Santa Barbara; and an array of cocktails of their own creation, which American Ale hopes to expand to over 30 choices.

Many of the location’s customers come from the Amtrak station across the street and are looking for a quick bite. Ramen noodles, he said, weren’t cutting it for them on a bumpy train ride.

This latest concept got off to a promising start, with the establishment taking in more money on Monday than it had during Yankee Noodle’s tenure, he said.

“The Fourth of July comes around, you serve burgers, beer, and awesome cocktails — people flock to that stuff. It was really cool to see the patio out here just full of people. Here, we want to be more of a late-night Funk Zone, having the burgers,” Earle said.

Other Funk Zone establishments “close at 10:30 — that’s their last call — they’re not going to stay open much later than that. Our license goes until 1:30 here to sell liquor, so we can be more of the late spot for the Funk Zone.”

Laplace Wine Shop and Bar prepares to open in the Funk Zone

A taste of the foreign is soon coming to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone with Laplace Wine Bar and Shop, which is preparing to open within the next month at 205 Santa Barbara St.

“It will be an extensive collection of wine — local, domestic, and, of course, imports from all over the world,” owner Betty Dunbar told Noozhawk.

The establishment, named after the 18th- and 19th-century French scholar Pierre-Simon Laplace, will be half wine bar and half retail, with a small lounge with love seats, a patio with cushioned bench seating, short tables, and high tops. There are also plans for a fire pit. 

Laplace’s wines come from, among other near and far-flung places, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Oregon, Washington, Sonoma and Napa. Domestic wines, Dunbar said, span the full range of chardonnay, sauvignon blancs, pinot noir, syrah and Rhone blends.

Laplace Wine Shop and Bar will be half wine bar and half retail, with a small lounge, a patio and a fire pit. Click to view larger
Laplace Wine Shop and Bar will be half wine bar and half retail, with a small lounge, a patio and a fire pit.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

Dunbar, who has her own collection of wines, has been in the business for 35 years as, among other jobs, a statewide and nationwide wine importer and distributer as well as the person behind the Santa Barbara Public Market’s Wine + Beer.

“With all that experience and all that traveling and understanding the lifestyle of Europe,” she said, there was always the desire to start “a wine bar that would reflect that.”

The bar and shop, which will be decorated in an “Old World, Mediterranean” style, will also serve champagne by the glass and small snacks like cheese plates and French-import food items.

Indispensable to Laplace’s creation has been Dunbar’s business partner, Dennis Peterson, who does the financial operations and allowed her “complete liberty to do this project.”

Dunbar said Laplace should be open by the tail-end of July, give or take a week or so.

Cindy Makela returns to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum board of directors

Local business leader Cindy Makela has returned to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s board of directors.

Makela had previously been on the museum’s board and has chaired its annual fundraiser, said the museum’s executive director, Greg Gorga.

Businesspeople bring to the museum “an understanding of financials and how important raising funds are to the success and growth of the Maritime Museum,” Gorga told Noozhawk.

They also have valuable connections to the greater community, he said.

Makela is currently the chief marketing officer and principal of Goleta-based health and beauty company Oleavicin LLC and was previously the owner and vice president of the Santa Barbara Olive Company.

Several of the museum’s other board members work in the business community, in industries ranging from real estate to wealth management to commercial fishing.

“We depend on sponsorships and support from our local business community, so they bring those connections and experience as well,” Gorga said.

Sam’s 2 U sells its last sandwich

Sam’s 2 U, a sandwich establishment at 5979 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, closed up shop June 24 “due to the economy.”

“It has been a pleasure knowing and serving all of you special customers for many years,” the restaurant wrote in a letter to patrons.

“We appreciate your patronage and it was fun getting to know all of you over the years,” the letter read.

In addition to a wide variety of sub sandwiches that came in different sizes, Sam’s 2 U featured a Persian menu that included kabobs, ghormeh sabzi, fesenjoon, and shami, as well as catering and delivery.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 