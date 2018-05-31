BizHawk: America’s Tire Now Rolling in Old Town Goleta

In Santa Barbara, Chipotle closes its State Street location and a new wine bar opens downtown

America’s Tire has opened a 7,500-square-foot shop in Old Town Goleta.

The location at 171 S. Fairview Ave. borders the Twin Lakes Golf Course.

“We saw a unique opportunity to serve the residents of Goleta and we are looking forward to providing excellent service to the community,” said spokesman Mark Thurman in a statement.

The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most parts of the United States. It’s known as America’s Tire in parts of California.

The first Discount Tire store opened in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1960, with an inventory of only six tires, and the chain is now the country’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, with 980 locations across 34 states.

“All stores offer the individual customer focus and warm personal touch you’d expect from a neighborhood store,” Thurman said. “In the spirit of the first Discount Tire store, the company maintains a commitment to mutual respect and fairness for all through community engagement and responsible growth.”

New Starbucks

A few miles up the road, Goleta has a new Starbucks — sort of.

A full coffee shop and cafe opened inside the Albertsons grocery store at 7127 Hollister Ave. The Starbucks replaces a sushi area previously inside the store.

The new location is the fourth Starbucks in Goleta, including shops in the Camino Real Shopping Center, the Fairview Shopping Center, and inside Ralphs in the Magnolia Shopping Center. There's also a Starbucks in Isla Vista.

A fifth Starbucks, which will be a drive-through location, is coming to the corner of Calle Real and Turnpike Road, a site that is currently a vacant piece of land.

Santa Barbara Chipotle closes

The burrito and taco chain Chipotle has closed its doors at 723 State St., where it has been since 2005.

Nationally, Chipotle closed its doors for a day on Feb. 8, 2016 to focus on health and safety training after an outbreak in E. coli, salmonella, and norovirus.

New Wine bar

The co-owners of PICO at The Los Alamos General Store are opening a second Santa Barbara County venture called The Wine Shepherd.

The new wine bar, wine shop and tasting room comes from PICO’s co-owners, Will Henry and Kali Kopley, and the ownership of a neighboring Santa Barbara restaurant, The Black Sheep.

It will serve as an extension of PICO’s current wine retail platform, as well as a second tasting room location for Henry’s wine label, Lumen Wines, co-owned by Santa Barbara County winemaker Lane Tanner, according to a news release.

The Wine Shepherd will display a wide array of local, domestic and international wines for sale, along with beer and cider, at 30 E. Ortega St. in Santa Barbara, the former Seagrass Restaurant space.

It opens June 8.

Bed tax revenues down

Santa Barbara’s transient cccupancy tax revenues dropped 8.7 percent in the month of April, compared to the same month the year prior.

The city received $1.48 million in TOT revenues, also known as bed taxes, during April.

Hotel renovations, in addition to one less weekend day in April this year, contributed to the negative growth for the month, according to city officials.

Santa Barbara has collected approximately $15.4 million in TOT revenue in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.

The city projects TOT revenues of $19,262,400 total for the fiscal year.

