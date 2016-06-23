BizHawk: Angel Oak Restaurant Debuts at Bacara Resort & Spa

LogicMonitor receives a huge investment, Miso Hungry to move down the street, and Convivo hires its general manager

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Angel Oak, a high-end steak and seafood restaurant, debuted Thursday at the oceanfront Bacara Resort & Spa, at 8301 Hollister Ave., in the westernmost reaches of Goleta.

Scores of Santa Barbara-area locals and dignitaries gathered for wine and seafood bites at the grand-opening soiree.

Angel Oak boasts a central bar, indoor seating, and an outdoor patio overlooking the ocean.

“We’re in one of the most beautiful spots on Earth — looking out at this ocean — and we have access to some of the best seafood in the world and the best meat in the world,” Nate Tanner, the vice president of Pacific Hospitality Group, which manages the Bacara, told Noozhawk. “We decided to keep it very simple with some twists, and create just an amazing experience.”

The restaurant was 18 months in the making, Tanner said, and needed to live up to the splendor of the resort it calls home.

“When I first came to Bacara, it literally was the closest thing to heaven on Earth,” he said. “That’s where the duality of ‘angel’ and ‘oak’ came from.”

In charge of the kitchen is Bacara’s executive chef, Vincent Lesage.

“He’s one of the best chefs I’ve ever known,” Tanner said.

Lesage worked and reworked Angel Oak’s dishes numerous times before they were ready for the public, Tanner said. It’s the fifth restaurant the duo has done together.

“For the Bacara, it’s important to have that fine dining venue,” Lesage told Noozhawk. “We get a lot of people who are splurging to come here. They celebrate, they get married, the honeymoon, they babymoon, and that fine-dining option for people, for the guests on the property is very important.”

LogicMonitor on the receiving end of a $130 million investment

LogicMonitor, a Santa Barbara-based software-as-a-service company, announced that it had received a massive $130 million investment from global private equity investment firm Providence Equity Partners.

In a nutshell, LogicMonitor’s cloud-based software is used by clients to monitor and manage their IT infrastructure.

“LogicMonitor makes sure that when you search for a home on Trulia.com that their website loads fast, that when you use GoToMeeting, you get a consistent online meeting experience, and that you can easily book your next cross country flight on JetBlue.com,” CEO Kevin McGibben told Noozhawk.

“LogicMonitor is the back-end system that proactively ensures that companies' technologies are performing smoothly,” he explained.

According to a company statement, the nine-digit investment will be put toward its global market expansion.

The Rhode Island-headquartered Providence Equity Partners focuses its investments in the media, communications, education, and information industries. The investment came specifically from the firm’s growth equity affiliate, Providence Strategic Growth.

“We are thrilled about the size of PSG's investment in us,” McGibben told Noozhawk. “It is a very large investment, the largest in years in our industry. We think it is a sign of the promise of our business.

"Our business is stable, strong, and growing incredibly fast. We will continue to be a growing technology employer here in Santa Barbara.”

Miso Hungry to move down State Street

The Japanese restaurant Miso Hungry, located in the Galleria mall at 3891 State St. by La Cumbre Road, is moving a couple blocks down to 3613 State.

Brooks Klassen, Miso’s owner, said that he has already acquired the new digs, and that both locations may be open at the same time for about a week as the transition is made.

“I’m in the process of fixing it up, cleaning it up, and then probably in the next three weeks, we’ll be there,” he told Noozhawk. “We’re trying to do it fairly quickly.”

The new spot was most recently home to a Subway.

Because the parking for 3613 State isn’t as good as his current location, Klassen said an app is being developed that will allow customers to pre-order and pre-pay.

In about three months, he said, another Miso Hungry will open for business downtown on Canon Perdido Street.

In the works right now is a proposal to build a mixed-use development where the Galleria building stands — a project that would require demolishing the building if it receives the thumbs up from the city.

Convivo hires Larry Nobles to be general manager

Convivo, the “nomad Italian cuisine” restaurant opening soon at the Santa Barbara Inn, which has been undergoing major renovations, has hired Larry Nobles as general manager.

Nobles has been the restaurant manager for the San Ysidro Ranch, Stella Mare’s, Le Café Stella, and Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood.

“We thought he had the best experience and personality to match our experience and personality,” restauranteur Larry Mindel told Noozhawk. “He seems perfect for the job, and I think we’re very fortunate to have him.”

Mindel and chef Peter McNee are the masterminds behind Convivo, which is scheduled to open July 18, Mindel said.

“Things have gone very, very well,” he said of the final preparations.

Between now and July 18, he added, Convivo will be hiring over 50 staff who will need to be trained immersed in the culture of the restaurant.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.