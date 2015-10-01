BizHawk: Arch Rock Fish Closes After Effort to Save Restaurant Falls Short

Advice

Arch Rock Fish closed this week despite a local restaurateur’s best efforts to save the Santa Barbara eatery.

The Bennett family of Brophy Bros. fame took over as owners of the restaurant at 608 Anacapa St. some 16 months ago to help out struggling family friends who rented space from the Hutton Parker Foundation.

Since the business was already in somewhat of a downward spiral when they took over, John Bennett told Noozhawk it was too late to salvage a restaurant known for a seafood specialty — even after a remodel, management restructuring and paring down the menu.

“We’re grateful to have other operations in town and will make every effort to move staff to these locations in order to save jobs,” the Bennetts wrote in a goodbye message posted on Arch Rock’s door and on Facebook.

“We will continue to help where we can and hope to see you at our other locations.”

Some of what Arch Rock served can be found on other menus prepared by the Bennett family, which owns Brophy Bros., Benchmark Eatery, Farm Boy Restaurant, the Cliff Room and On the Alley locations in Santa Barbara Harbor and in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

Citibank to Close Santa Barbara Branch

Santa Barbara’s lone Citibank branch at 3757 State St. will close in January as part of a company restructuring.

Although the national banking chain has several ATMs in Santa Barbara and Goleta, the next closest branch is in Ventura.

Citibank spokesperson Andrew Brent confirmed the closure and said the company would make every effort to help impacted employees find opportunities elsewhere at Citi.

“As consumer behavior continues to evolve with tremendous growth in online and mobile interactions and heightened expectations of what the branch experience should be, Citibank is committed to adapting rapidly to meet our customers’ needs,” Brent said in a statement.

“We are transforming our operating model by allocating resources towards enhancing our digital channels and building a new branch model in our major, target markets where we have sufficient scale to best serve our customers. In places where Citi’s retail banking presence does not provide such scale, we are reallocating resources and closing several branches accordingly.”

Quackenbush to Close

Café Quackenbush in Los Alamos has closed after 17 years of operating out of the small rural community’s General Store.

Owner Jesper Johansson announced the closure to friends and supporters this week, saying the decision to close the popular eatery at 458 Bell St. was made “with mixed emotions.”

“Thank you to all our wonderful customers and friends,” he wrote in an email.

Adjacent Morley Bryant & Co. Art Brut Gallery will also be closing.

Leedale Joins CoastHills

Suzanne Leedale has joined CoastHills Credit Union as its vice president of branch operations after spending the past seven years as CEO of SLO Credit Union.

Suzanne transitioned SLO Credit Union to a community chartered financial institution, a strategic move that opened its field of membership to more people in San Luis Obispo County.

Her creative prowess also resulted in award-winning marketing campaigns that were recognized nationally and internationally.

“Suzanne’s experience as an industry leader is a tremendous asset as we reach out to a field of membership that now includes all of five counties on the Central Coast,” CoastHills President and CEO Jeff York said in a news release. “This position will be crucial as we expand into new territories.”

Goodland Hotel Sold

Goleta’s Goodland Hotel has been sold to KHP Capital Partners, the investment arm of Kimpton Hotels, which has been managing the property since it opened a year ago.

Makar Properties bought the 158-room vintage California-inspired surf lodge in June 2013, remodeling the former Holiday Inn into a boutique hotel, the Outpost Restaurant and the Good Bar.

“After living in Santa Barbara during college at UCSB, I knew there was a need for an experiential hotel that reflected the unique, incredibly fun culture and beach vibe of the Central Coast,” Makar Properties CEO Paul Makarechian said in a statement.

“We are passionate, hands on investors, and are proud to have cultivated The Goodland from concept to development, opening to sale. We look forward to watching the unique brand we created expand under KHP stewardship.”

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, which owns the Canary Hotel in downtown Santa Barbara and managed The Goodland, was picked up last year by Britain’s InterContinental Hotels Group, which paid $430 million in cash to acquire Kimpton.

