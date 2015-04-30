BizHawk: Designer Cooking Up New Restaurant Concept for Former Arts & Letters Café Space

The Shade Store plans Santa Barbara opening, second Jersey Mike's will open next week and Lucky's Restaurant closes briefly for renovations

The Arts & Letters Café in downtown Santa Barbara served its last meal this week, closing in anticipation of a new restaurant concept.

Frank Goss, who owns the café and the Sullivan Goss art gallery out front, has sold the building at 7 E. Anapamu St. to Steve Hermann, a Montecito resident and designer of high-end celebrity homes who’s also involved in the hotel and restaurant industries.

As for what kind of restaurant, Hermann was still working out the details this week.

He told Noozhawk he plans to redesign the interior and courtyard — absorbing the front gallery into the restaurant space — and to bring in a celebrity chef to make the space a premiere eatery in Santa Barbara, a place the former Los Angeles-area resident called his “adopted town.”

“That’s why this place is so special to me,” said Hermann, who more recently launched his own hotel brand, Steve Hermann Hotels LLC, which owns L'Horizon Palm Springs. “We’re going to be doing something that’s very exciting here.”

He expected the new restaurant to open in six months or so.

Goss and his wife, Tricia, had owned the gallery since 1984 and the café for the past 20 years, announcing a decision to sell last December.

The closure was bittersweet, Goss said, but he’ll still be around. He will continue running his gallery out of the 3,000 square feet he has rented next door at 11 E. Anapamu St. the past decade.

Shade Store Plans Opening

The Shade Store soon will open a downtown Santa Barbara location at 635 State St.

“Coming soon” signs have gone up at the storefront on the corner of Ortega and State streets, which Velo Pro Cyclery vacated last year in favor of consolidating its next door downtown location — slated to move entirely to 15 Hitchcock Way.

The Shade Store is a family-run custom window treatment company with three generations of experience with luxury textiles and interior design, according to the company’s website.

The company has more than 20 locations across the country, the closest of which is in Los Angeles.

A company representative said the Santa Barbara store would open sometime in May.

Jersey Mike’s Hosts Opening

The Jersey Mike’s Subs location at 3325 State St. in Loreto Plaza will open next Wednesday.

Franchise owners Dawn and Troy Robinson will host a grand opening and fundraiser at Santa Barbara’s second Jersey Mike’s location from Wednesday through Sunday, May 10 to support San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara High School.

For each flier redeemed — fliers are being distributed throughout the community — Jersey Mike’s will make a $1 donation to San Marcos High School or Santa Barbara High School.

The Robinsons' history with Jersey Mike's extends more than 10 years as franchise owners.

Lucky’s Closing Temporarily

Lucky’s Restaurant in Montecito closed this week for renovations but plans to open back up next week.

The local staple at 1279 Coast Village Road closed Tuesday for kitchen renovations that the eatery expected to be completed on Sunday, according to Lucky’s Facebook page.

Regular business hours will resume Monday.

Nuance Opens

Nuance has opened at Hotel Indigo, an urban bistro that’s the product of a collaboration between local chef Courtney Ladin and a successful Southern California restaurateur.

Nuance had a soft opening at 119 State St. last Saturday, featuring locally sourced ingredients and a robust bar program led locally by Santa Barbara mixologist George Piperis — part of a team behind several Los Angeles bars.

At the helm is Ladin, who combines her globally inspired cuisine with Farmer’s Market fare, offering a menu dedicated to the seasons of local produce and wine country.

She’s joined by Managing Partner Bill Chait of Sprout LA — the restaurateur behind some of Southern California’s most award-winning chefs and restaurants.

The Funk Zone eatery space formerly housed Anchor restaurant and then Blue Tavern for a year until it closed last December.

Small-Business Center Hires Advisers

Four new local advisers have been hired at the Small Business Development Center of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

Julie Samson, who has been an SBDC advisor since 2013, was also promoted to the director of the Santa Barbara County SBDC at Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.

The new advisers include Paul Daniel, finance; Eric Zackrison, entrepreneurship and workforce management; Carolyn McCall, retail and Lou Izzo, business development.

Advisers help area business owners with free one-on-one coaching to strengthen their companies’ bottom lines.

