BizHawk: Asian-style Restaurants Open in Downtown Santa Barbara

UberEATS Arrives; Restaurant Week coming; Saks OFF Fifth is leaving; Alisal has new executive chef

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Downtown Santa Barbara is now home to two new Asian-style restaurants.

Craft Ramen, 436 State St., recently opened its door at the site of the former Bucatini Italian restaurant.

“It’s all about the food quality,” said Dinesh Undugodage, the restaurant’s general manager. “Our chef is specialized. He is very concerned about the food quality.”

Head chef Mitsu Kusuhara lets the broth cook for 24 hours, a key to creating the flavor.

Although the former restaurant at the site had to deal with a presence of homeless people sometimes hassling diners of the outdoor patio, so far, so good, Undugodage said.

“This is a great spot,” he said.

Korean Food

A block up State Street, Sunny Korean restaurant also just opened, at 532 State Street. The restaurant was launched by William Lam, who owns several other restaurants in town, including two Saigon Vietnamese food restaurants, 1230 and 3987 State Str., and Sachi Ramen, 721 Chapala St.

“It’s something different, fresh and healthy,” Lam told Noozhawk.

He has owned restaurants for 14 years and they are all part of the family business.

Your Uber's Here

UberEats has launched in Santa Barbara. The service offers food delivery of full menu items.

The company has partnered with 30 Santa Barbara restaurants, including South Coast Deli, On The Alley, Caje and more.

The UberEATS app is free to download and is designed in the same way that you might call for a ride.

People can open the UberEATS app or head to UberEATS.com, order food from a restaurant, and have it delivered, fast.

“Whatever the craving, late-night snack, post-workout boost, or nutritious dinner with the fam – it’s only ever a tap away,” an Uber news release states.

Alisal Chef

Santa Ynez Valley native Anthony Endy is the new executive chef at Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang.



“Alisal is an iconic Central Coast property, and I’m excited to maintain the integrity of the the ranch and expand upon the food and beverage program with new offerings,” he said. “The essential elements — seasonal ingredients, classic ranch recipes, barbecues — are all there, now with a bit more technique and flare.”



Endy landed a job at Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café when he was a high school student. In 2001, he spent two years at Chef Rick’s Ultimately Fine Foods, and later joined the Wine Cask restaurant in Los Olivos under Chef Julie Robles.

In 2005, he returned to Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Café as the director of operations.



In 2012, Endy signed on as chef partner and manager of culinary development for the Paul Martin’s American Grill brand. Endy lives in Los Olivos with his wife and three young children, a news release states.

Restaurant Week

Santa Barbara Uncorked, along with Jordano’s and Pacific Beverage, will host a Santa Barbara Restaurant Week from Feb. 23 to March 4, 2018.

Patrons are encouraged to make a reservation at participating restaurants during Restaurant Week, and in turn, will pay a discounted rate for a 3-course menu.

All participating restaurants together with their menus will be featured on www.sbrestaurantweeks.com.

The event was created by Leslee Garafalo, Hope Zweig and Emily Solomon, founder of The Food Marketer, and Leigh-Anne Anderson, founder of Anderson PR.

“We are so excited to be launching the first annual Santa Barbara Restaurant Week, which is long overdue with all the culinary talent at our fingertips,” Leslee Garafalo said. “This is an opportunity for our restaurant community to come together and showcase their establishments by offering an accessible dining experience for both Santa Barbara and surrounding communities.”

Santa Barbara Restaurant Week menus exclude tax, tip, or beverages. For more information, and a list of menus and hours of operation visit SBrestaurantweeks.com.

Saks sinks

The restaurant scene might be gaining momentum, but retail is still flatter than a pancake.

Saks OFF Fifth gave notice last week that it will be leaving its downtown Santa Barbara building.

Everyone knew the company was leaving downtown; the owners put the building up for sale earlier this year for $21 million.

It’s the latest sign of State Street’s retail struggles.

People prefer to shop via Amazon.com and fewer people are navigating to State Street.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.