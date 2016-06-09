BizHawk: Bacon & Brine Trots to New Solvang Location

K. Frank to move to Montecito, Impact Radius nabs a giant funding opportunity, and State Street gets a Dunkin’ Donuts

Solvang’s Bacon & Brine restaurant has nearly finished remodeling a new location that will provide patrons a larger establishment and an expanded menu.

The new spot, at 1618 Copenhagen Dr. where the Heidelberg Inn used to be, is slated to open by the end of the month.

Bacon & Brine is run by Courtney Rae and Crystal “Chef Pink” DeLongpré, who opened the restaurant two years ago.

The old location was small enough to preclude indoor seating and didn’t provide enough work space to allow it to remain open more than a few hours a day, DeLongpré told Noozhawk.

The new digs will now feature both indoor and outdoor seating, and wine and beer from around the county. The signature pork menu items will be accompanied by chicken, beef, rabbit, quail, and vegetarian options.

DeLongpré, who has been cooking for 17 years, said that Bacon & Brine utilizes a zero-waste approach in preparing its dishes. The vast majority of the ingredients and animals that go into the restaurant’s dishes come from the immediate area.

“When we opened the original Bacon & Brine, we kept that ethos about using an animal that’s been raised correctly, and we want to honor every part of it,” she said. “We use every single bit of the animal, besides the spinal cord, and all of our animals are raised for us at a ranch that’s 5 miles from the restaurant.”

The expansion in space and menu will be accompanied by an expansion in accessibility: Lunch will be available for delivery in Solvang, and dinner available for delivery in Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, and Santa Ynez.

Bacon & Brine will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

K. Frank to call Montecito its new home

K. Frank, the men’s and women’s clothing store at 1023 State St., will be heading to Montecito this summer.

Owned by Kevin and Katie Frank, the store, which also sells jewelry and apparel accessories, plans to open its men’s and women’s store at 1150 Coast Village Rd. and its kids and home store at 1213 Coast Village Rd., both around the end of July.

Katie’s mother, Kathy McCarthy, will own and operate the kids and home store.

Despite having some great neighbors, Kevin Frank told Noozhawk, the makeup of tourists on State Street has changed over time.

“We felt that the climate for high-end retail was better over there now than what’s currently happening downtown,” he said. “The boutique shopping really feels like it’s gone over to that part of town.”

While K. Frank will continue to carry the same designers, the men’s and women’s store will have a more contemporary and modern interior feel than its more-rustic current atmosphere, Frank said.

“All of our staff is moving with us, so we’re lucky enough to have a bunch of great local people who are going to make the move and help us open the store,” he said.

The new stores will also have private parking, a prized commodity in the greater Santa Barbara area’s often-saturated parking environment.

The store has kicked off a moving sale in preparation for its journey east.

“We’ve kind of become a little bit of a destination store, so we’re just hoping that we can still pull over our local clientele from where they live in town down to Coast Village Road, and hopefully get new tourists and new people who live on that side of town,” Frank said.

Impact Radius receives $30 million in funding

The Santa Barbara-based digital-marketing company Impact Radius announced this week that it has received $30 million in funding from growth-equity firm Silversmith Capital Partners.

Impact Radius, which also has offices in New York, Cape Town, and London, provides a single software platform for advertisers to manage their media work.

According to the eight-year-old company, the hefty sum will go toward developing new services and products, enhancing the platform it offers advertisers, and expanding its international business.

Boston-based Silversmith invests money primarily in companies that provide software as a service, as Impact Radius does, as well as information services and healthcare information technology and services.

“Our team was impressed by the strong customer partnerships with the world’s most successful brands, who have chosen Impact Radius as a key partner for their marketing strategy,” said Jim Quagliaroli, a Silversmith managing partner who joined Impact Radius’ board of directors, in a statement.

Dunkin’ Donuts opens on State Street

The first Dunkin’ Donuts in the greater Santa Barbara area opened Tuesday at 3771 State St., next to Whole Foods.

The Massachusetts-based chain has been expanding to the West Coast over the last couple years, and its latest California location is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Before this week’s 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting, the doughnut shop-coffeehouse handed out travel mugs and gift cards to the first 50 guests in line, and a $250 gift card to the location’s very first patron.

In addition to doughnuts, the chain offers coffee and lattes, breakfast sandwiches, and baked goods.

