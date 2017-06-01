Monday, April 30 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: The Barber Shop Finds New State Street Home for Vintage Services

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics is coming to Santa Barbara and The Worker Bee Café is coming to Goleta

Jorge, left, and Ito Salgado head up The Barber Shop’s floor in downtown Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Jorge, left, and Ito Salgado head up The Barber Shop’s floor in downtown Santa Barbara.  (Contributed photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | June 1, 2017 | 11:00 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

First it was his brother’s hair in junior high school. Then other family members’ hair.

At San Marcos High School, his fellow football players lined up at his house to get their hair cut, too.

After bouncing around colleges and local stylist jobs, Jorge Salgado now has a space all to himself for The Barber Shop, his comprehensive haircutting and styling business that opened last month at 1233 State St.

For close to a year, The Barber Shop shared Santa Barbara’s 432 State St. with clothing store Wolf’s Head, and when the business outgrew the space, Salgado surveyed State Street’s array of vacancies — most of which wanted “an arm and a leg” in rent, he said — before settling on the 2,400-square-foot spot near Victoria Street.

Salgado revamped the interior for a rustic and vintage barbershop look, highlighted by chairs more than a century old, including one owned by Gene Autry.

“At the end of the day, they’re museum pieces, but I’m putting them back to work,” he said. “They lasted this long, they’ll last another 100 years.”

A hair show is planned there for the first Thursday of July, and some days will feature live music in the shop itself.

Salgado says looking sharp and professional and paying close attention to one’s appearance is a somewhat lost social ideal that is starting to come back in style, and one he says he wants to cultivate at The Barber Shop.

“Whatever appearance you give out, you’re going to attract that back from people,” he said.

As he builds toward a July grand opening and the impending debut of a full-service salon in the back, Salgado’s in the process of expanding his barbering team, which includes his brother. His haircuts, he noted, come with a complementary beer or wine serving.

The Barber Shop is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and, keeping with Salgado’s focus on the old-fashioned, accepts cash only.

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics coming to Santa Barbara

Filling in a long-vacant corner of State and Micheltorena streets is Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The Bakersfield-based company with locations in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Templeton is preparing to open a “state-of-the-art facility” this month where clients are evaluated for custom-made prostheses and orthoses, and receive training with them prior to physical therapy.

“In the last five, six years, we’ve had patients in Santa Barbara who felt that there was a greater need for our services in Santa Barbara,” said Donald Newton, territory manager for Achilles’ Central Coast offices. He will be overseeing the 1435 State St. location with his nephew Logan Newton, who’s Achilles’ vice president.

“I had one doctor literally beg us, ‘Can you open an office down here?’”

Newton’s older brother, Daniel, heads the business.

The company started in the 1970s, and opened in Santa Maria soon after. San Luis Obispo and then nearby Templeton sought its services.

The company gauged support on the South Coast with the help of its PR man, Keith Severson, a local amputee who Newton said became enthusiastic about Achilles’ services after receiving less than stellar care elsewhere.

“Not only is the location State Street, and not only is it on a corner, but it has amazing parking in the back,” Newton said of their new digs.

A ribbon-cutting will likely come later this month, and the Newton brothers will have a booth at Sunday’s State Street Mile — which Achilles is sponsoring — to provide information and meet locals.

Newton added that Achilles also provides services to 10 California prisons, and that the Santa Barbara practitioners will also be on-call at local hospitals.

“We run it like a family business,” he said. “There’s a lot of care that goes into the health care we provide.”

The Worker Bee Café takes over Goleta’s Sage & Onion Café

Goleta’s Sage & Onion Café will become The Worker Bee Café, a breakfast and lunch restaurant with another location at 973 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

The Sage & Onion Café has been at 5599 Hollister Ave. since early 2013. It had a five-year hiatus between its previous location in Santa Barbara and opening in Goleta. 

Worker Bee Café ownership told Noozhawk the Old Town location will have a new layout, the same menu as Carpinteria, and will ideally be open at the end of the month.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 