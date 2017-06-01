BizHawk: The Barber Shop Finds New State Street Home for Vintage Services

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics is coming to Santa Barbara and The Worker Bee Café is coming to Goleta

First it was his brother’s hair in junior high school. Then other family members’ hair.

At San Marcos High School, his fellow football players lined up at his house to get their hair cut, too.

After bouncing around colleges and local stylist jobs, Jorge Salgado now has a space all to himself for The Barber Shop, his comprehensive haircutting and styling business that opened last month at 1233 State St.

For close to a year, The Barber Shop shared Santa Barbara’s 432 State St. with clothing store Wolf’s Head, and when the business outgrew the space, Salgado surveyed State Street’s array of vacancies — most of which wanted “an arm and a leg” in rent, he said — before settling on the 2,400-square-foot spot near Victoria Street.

Salgado revamped the interior for a rustic and vintage barbershop look, highlighted by chairs more than a century old, including one owned by Gene Autry.

“At the end of the day, they’re museum pieces, but I’m putting them back to work,” he said. “They lasted this long, they’ll last another 100 years.”

A hair show is planned there for the first Thursday of July, and some days will feature live music in the shop itself.

Salgado says looking sharp and professional and paying close attention to one’s appearance is a somewhat lost social ideal that is starting to come back in style, and one he says he wants to cultivate at The Barber Shop.

“Whatever appearance you give out, you’re going to attract that back from people,” he said.

As he builds toward a July grand opening and the impending debut of a full-service salon in the back, Salgado’s in the process of expanding his barbering team, which includes his brother. His haircuts, he noted, come with a complementary beer or wine serving.

The Barber Shop is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and, keeping with Salgado’s focus on the old-fashioned, accepts cash only.

Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics coming to Santa Barbara

Filling in a long-vacant corner of State and Micheltorena streets is Achilles Prosthetics and Orthotics.

The Bakersfield-based company with locations in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Templeton is preparing to open a “state-of-the-art facility” this month where clients are evaluated for custom-made prostheses and orthoses, and receive training with them prior to physical therapy.

“In the last five, six years, we’ve had patients in Santa Barbara who felt that there was a greater need for our services in Santa Barbara,” said Donald Newton, territory manager for Achilles’ Central Coast offices. He will be overseeing the 1435 State St. location with his nephew Logan Newton, who’s Achilles’ vice president.

“I had one doctor literally beg us, ‘Can you open an office down here?’”

Newton’s older brother, Daniel, heads the business.

The company started in the 1970s, and opened in Santa Maria soon after. San Luis Obispo and then nearby Templeton sought its services.

The company gauged support on the South Coast with the help of its PR man, Keith Severson, a local amputee who Newton said became enthusiastic about Achilles’ services after receiving less than stellar care elsewhere.

“Not only is the location State Street, and not only is it on a corner, but it has amazing parking in the back,” Newton said of their new digs.

A ribbon-cutting will likely come later this month, and the Newton brothers will have a booth at Sunday’s State Street Mile — which Achilles is sponsoring — to provide information and meet locals.

Newton added that Achilles also provides services to 10 California prisons, and that the Santa Barbara practitioners will also be on-call at local hospitals.

“We run it like a family business,” he said. “There’s a lot of care that goes into the health care we provide.”

The Worker Bee Café takes over Goleta’s Sage & Onion Café

Goleta’s Sage & Onion Café will become The Worker Bee Café, a breakfast and lunch restaurant with another location at 973 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.

The Sage & Onion Café has been at 5599 Hollister Ave. since early 2013. It had a five-year hiatus between its previous location in Santa Barbara and opening in Goleta.

Worker Bee Café ownership told Noozhawk the Old Town location will have a new layout, the same menu as Carpinteria, and will ideally be open at the end of the month.

