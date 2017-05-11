Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Basil’s to Bring Casual Italian Cuisine to Downtown Santa Barbara

Gimeal Cafe opens in Goleta, Islands Restaurant coming to La Cumbre Plaza and Goorin Bros. closes

Basil’s, a casual Italian restaurant, is slated to open in July at 608 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, the former home of Arch Rock Fish. The eatery will be modeled after Fabrocini’s Italian Kitchen in Tarzana. Click to view larger
Basil’s, a casual Italian restaurant, is slated to open in July at 608 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, the former home of Arch Rock Fish. The eatery will be modeled after Fabrocini’s Italian Kitchen in Tarzana. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 11, 2017 | 10:40 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

People have their go-to coffee shops and lunch-break joints, but in Santa Barbara, where Italian food is often equated with fine table cloths and pricey wine, folks typically don’t always have a go-to Italian restaurant.

Rosemary Klein is trying to change that with Basil’s, a restaurant she’s opening in July at 608 Anacapa St. next to Antioch University.

“I want to create that same comfort zone for people to be able to come here regularly and make this a part of their home,” she said.

Klein has owned Fabrocini’s Italian Kitchen in Tarzana for the past 14 years, and is bringing the same concept to downtown Santa Barbara.

Even with opening day approaching, Klein and another future tenant are still in the process of dividing the address in two. Klein is knocking down some internal walls to open up the dining space, and still needs to add a front entrance.

Basil’s, named for her late father, will offer Fabrocini’s Italian menu, but will be wide-ranging enough in its variety and portions to have something for everyone, she said.

“I didn’t want people to have a pre-conceived idea of who we are, because I want them to come and experience who we are and what we have.”

Klein said she’s looking to add a “quick breakfast” feature starting at 7 a.m. for students on the way to Antioch or businesspeople on the way to the office. Delivery is also a future possibility.

Her son and grandson live in Santa Barbara, and the location appeared on her radar when her grandson brought up the idea of doing business here.

“He said, ‘You’d make a big splash in this town.’”

Prior to Basil’s, the location was home to Arch Rock Fish.

The seafood establishment closed in 2015 despite the best efforts of the Bennett family of Brophy Bros. fame, who took it over months before to help out struggling family friends who rented space from the Hutton Parker Foundation

John Bennett told Noozhawk at the time that it was too late to salvage the restaurant, even after a remodel, management restructuring and paring down the menu.

Gimeal Café Opens in Goleta

Old Town Goleta’s Natural Café finally has a successor.

Gimeal Café opened at 5892 Hollister Ave. in March.

Natural Café, a vegan- and vegetarian-friendly restaurant with a location at 508 State St., closed its Old Town spot after 20 years in 2014 to reopen in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

Gimeal Café, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offers Taiwanese-American food on the corner of Hollister and Orange avenues.

Islands Restaurant Coming to Santa Barbara

Southern California burger chain Islands will soon make its Central Coast debut.

A restaurant representative told Noozhawk that a new location is slated to open in La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara in November, though 2018 will be more likely.

The Carlsbad-based restaurant will take over the former home of Marmalade Café, which closed at 3825 State St. in December 2015.

Goorin Bros. Closes on State St.

High-end hat shop Goorin Bros. has left the Santa Barbara market.

The store recently closed at 802 State St. after five years downtown without announcing an explanation.

The business was founded 122 years ago in Pennsylvania. Though it has locations around the country, most are clustered around Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 