Business

BizHawk: Blue Tavern Restaurant Opens on Lower State Street

Three high-profile downtown assets are sold, Brothers at the Red Barn opens in the Santa Ynez Valley and Women’s Economic Ventures plans networking event

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 28, 2013 | 8:16 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The Blue Tavern has opened up on lower State Street in Santa Barbara, just two blocks from the ocean at 119 State St.

Chef Ricardo Zarate and business partner Stephane Bombet of Chef Zarate Restaurant Group officially opened the Blue Tavern last week as the group’s fourth restaurant, which features quintessential Californian fare such as pizza, pasta and grilled meats.

The business partners have crafted the menu for the restaurant — formerly the Anchor Woodfire Kitchen — through the culinary lens of a native Peruvian.

The restaurant venture is the pair’s first launch outside the Los Angeles area, but follows the concepts and successes of Mo-chicaPicca and Paich-Ω.

Three Downtown Assets Sold

Three high-profile assets in downtown Santa Barbara have been sold by Studley’s National Retail Services Group for a combined total of $20 million.

The undisclosed seller of the three properties acquired 131 Anacapa St. and 528 Anacapa St. about two years ago, and 111 State St. three years ago, before embarking on significant revitalization efforts.

The Anacapa Project at 131 Anacapa St. is 16,700 square feet of refurbished commercial space, now home to nine new businesses in the Funk Zone.

The second property at 528 Anacapa Street is home to the French Press and an additional 3,200 square feet of retail space, currently under construction.

A buyer purchased 111 State St. as a vacant 7,100-square-foot building known to locals as the old BeBop Burger location.

The buyer, who plans to completely rehab the building, owns and operates several successful restaurants in Santa Barbara County.

Brothers at the Red Barn Opens in Santa Ynez

Brothers Matt and Jeff Nichols, chefs and longtime Santa Barbara County restaurateurs, have opened up shop in a permanent home in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Brothers at the Red Barn opened last month at 3539 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez, just off Highway 246, after a year of painstaking remodeling and restoration.

This will be the third and permanent home for the brothers, who first debuted Brothers Restaurant (1996-2000) in Solvang, followed by Brothers at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos (2002-2012).

Matt and Jeff Nichols welcome Brothers’ friend and alumnus J.C. Carricaburu as the restaurant’s general manager after working many years as the bar manager for their operations.

Women’s Economic Ventures Helps Host Event

Women in Technology International and Women’s Economic Ventures will host an event next month featuring food, vendors from women-owned businesses, and opportunities to network with like-minded individuals.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cox Enterprises, which is sponsoring the evening and is located at 22 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

WEV client businesses featured at the event will include Amy DiGregorio Jewelry, Kama Sutra Closet and Lingeria, C’est Cheese, Isabella Gourmet Goods, Burnish Imports, Carlyle Salon, Earl’s Gone Wild and Love Bites Raw Confections.

Guests can register for the free event by clicking here.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

