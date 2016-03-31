Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:37 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Book Ends Café Closes Shop at Antioch University

Goleta Supercuts hosts grand opening Saturday, Cottonwood Canyon Winery closes in Funk Zone and Persona Pizzeria expands delivery

The Book Ends Cafe at Antioch University closed in March, but owners hope to reopen elsewhere later this year or early next.
The Book Ends Cafe at Antioch University closed in March, but owners hope to reopen elsewhere later this year or early next.      (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 31, 2016 | 4:27 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community.

The owners of Book Ends Café at Antioch University had to close up shop, but they’re planning to open a new full-service restaurant locally later this year or early next.

There’s no word yet on what will fill the void left with the café’s closing at 602 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Dominic Shiach and Carmen DeForest opened Book Ends Café in 2013, with an organic menu that could be enjoyed inside or outside on the patio or building rooftop.

The married couple lost the use of their kitchen in the Funk Zone due to a change in ownership, according to their Facebook page.

Their new restaurant would open either downtown or in the Funk Zone.

“With a kitchen of our own on site we will be able to substantially expand our menu,” they wrote on their website.

“Naturally, we will continue to serve ONLY all organic and sustainably farmed meats and source our produce from the local farmers markets. We will also be adding quality wines and beers to our menu.”

A business closed sign on the door of Antioch University reads: “We wish you all good cheer, good health and good eating. Until we return …”

Supercuts Hosts Grand Opening

The Supercuts location at the Hollister Village Plaza in Goleta will host a grand opening celebration this weekend, offering $8 haircuts all day Saturday and Sunday.

This is the first franchise location for Troy and Jennifer Ots, who had a soft opening at 7060 Hollister Ave., Suite 104 earlier this month.

No limit is associated with the $8 haircuts, and additional discounts were mailed out to residents this week.

Supercuts will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cottonwood Canyon Closes Tasting Room

Santa Maria’s Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard & Winery has closed its Santa Barbara tasting room in the Funk Zone.

After five years at 224 Anacapa St., the tasting room left the area last week to focus on its recently renovated Santa Maria winery and vineyards at 3940 Dominion Rd., according to its wine tasting room manager.

According to its website, Cottonwood Canyon was founded as a small boutique winery specializing in hand-crafted Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah in 1988 by the Beko family. Its 78-acre estate is on the northern edge of the Foxen Canyon Wine Trail.

Persona Pizzeria Expands Delivery

Persona Pizzeria at 905 State St. is now offering delivery in the Santa Barbara area, with the hope of expanding delivery to other locations.

There is no additional delivery fee, however, there needs to be a minimum order of $50 in order for Persona to deliver — ideal for office lunches, groups, or just having the family over, according to the company

Persona Pizzeria is spreading awareness of their new delivery feature by dropping in on businesses and surprising them with pizza, which they double cut into 16 pieces so everyone can sample their pizza.

Fig Grill Closes

The Fig Grill at 5940 Calle Real in Goleta has closed up for good.

The Govender family changed the restaurant name and menu from the Fresco Café North last year, but the changes couldn’t save the eatery from shuttering.

“For the past 20 years we have had proud relationships with two local families that started home-grown restaurants which are a part of Santa Barbara history,” the family said when they made the switch.

“We have been a franchisee of Giovanni’s Pizza and Fresco Cafe Group, respectively, with two decades of experience in operating and managing three restaurants. It is now a perfect time to begin a new chapter with an independent and fresh concept.”

The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

