Business

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Santa Barbara Axxess relocates offices, Montecito Inn is seeking new tenant and La Bella Rosa Bakery opens a Goleta location

Seth and Lindsay Anderson recently opened Brass Bear Brewing in the Funk Zone in the building fronted by Kunin Winery. They sell local beer, wine and bubbly, along with food made with Santa Barbara-area ingredients.          (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 24, 2016 | 9:46 p.m.

Lindsay Anderson wanted to start a beer, wine and food business focusing on all things local — something she knows a bit about as a Santa Barbara native.

She moved from New York back to her hometown a year ago with her husband, Seth. She had worked in marketing and he in finance.

With their powers combined, the couple opened Brass Bear Brewing in the Funk Zone a month ago at 28 Anacapa St. #E, in the back of a building fronted (and owned) by Kunin Wines.

The Andersons serve an ever-revolving list of craft beer, wine, champagne and cider alongside a tasty menu of charcuterie, potato cakes, salads, grilled sandwiches and other locally sourced fare.

Brass Bear, which also caters and hosts special events, collaborates with Santa Barbara’s Pure Order Brewing.

Goleta’s M.Special Brewery and Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria are also on draft, not to mention some of Brass Bear’s own brews.

“Beer is our passion,” Lindsay Anderson said, noting the couple has been home brewing since 2009. “Everything is local. We thought the Funk Zone needed more food, too.”

They worked to renovate the space for a year, transforming the former hair salon and glass-blowing studio into a local’s haven for those in their 20s and early 30s (like the Andersons) looking for friendly fun or a date night spot.

Brass Bear Brewing, which is open every day except Tuesdays, plans to launch $65 food-pairing (four-course) classes with rotating experts and movie projector nights in its back parking lot.

The business name comes from an encounter the pair had with a family of black bears at sunset while camping — a story that fortunately had a happy ending.

Santa Barbara Axxess Relocates Offices

Santa Barbara Axxess closed Thursday and Friday this week to move its offices from the Funk Zone to downtown.

The company that sells cards to get discounts at local restaurants, retailers and more is relocating from 121 E. Mason St. to 1616 Chapala St., Suite 1, which is the former home of Lee & Associates commercial real estate services firm.

Lee & Associates moved to West Carrillo Street in late 2014.

Santa Barbara Axxess offices will reopen for business as usual Monday.

Montecito Inn Seeks Tenant

The Montecito Inn on East Coast Village Road is seeking a new tenant for its 2,513-square-foot restaurant and bar.

The space located at 1295 Coast Village Rd. currently called the Montecito Café is offered for lease by Liam Murphy of Hayes Commercial Group. The café will be out by later this year.

Extensive renovations at the four-star hotel coincide with owners’ plans to find a seasoned operator with vision and passion.

“Coast Village Road has been undergoing a gradual makeover in recent years, including the Honor Bar property, improvements underway at Coast Village Plaza, and even service stations that are being renovated,” Murphy said in a statement.

“The Montecito Inn is embracing the relaxed sophistication of this renewal, with an eye to retaining the history and charm of the lower village. The restaurant is one of the first views a guest encounters as they enter the lower village or walk through the doors into the hotel lobby. As such, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a restaurateur to create an inspiring dining experience that engages both the Montecito community and hotel guests.”

La Bella Rosa Opens Goleta Bakery Location

La Bella Rosa Bakery on Santa Barbara’s Westside has opened a second location in Goleta inside the University Plaza.

After remaining open for decades at 1411 San Andres St., the bakery decided to launch a second shop at 7127 Hollister Ave. next to Albertsons.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

