BizHawk: Bright, Elegant Cafe Ana Lights Up Downtown Santa Barbara Corner

The Cruisery take over Santa Barbara Brewing Co. location; California Gold Ballroom holds Carpinteria grand opening; Santa Barbara bed taxes rise

Julian Sanders at Cafe Ana, in downtown Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Julian Sanders is excited about the opening of his new restaurant, Cafe Ana, in downtown Santa Barbara. ( Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 10, 2019 | 10:43 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Don't call it the "Coffee Cat" anymore.

Cafe Ana has arrived at the corner of Anacapa and Anapamu streets, hence the name "Ana," and it's nothing like the old place. 

The new enterprise, officially at 1201 Anacapa St., is a fully functioning restaurant, wine bar and coffee shop. It's more elegant, with more sunlight and lighter paint, giving the area a brighter, more upscale feel.

It's the creation of Julian Sanders and his wife, Katherine Guzman, along with executive chef Ryan White-Buck. 

Cafe Ana is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week. They offer table service for brunch on the weekends and order-at-the-counter during the week. 

"We had a vision for a fine, fast-casual restaurant," Sanders told Noozhawk. 

To create more sunlight into the restaurant, Sanders dropped each of the windows by two feet and installed a full kitchen. 

Sanders went to Bishop Garcia Diego High School before getting a degree in hospitality at the University of Denver. He has worked in hotels and the hospitality industry for most of his life, but it was the 34-year-old's dream to start a restaurant in Santa Barbara.

When the spot became available, he jumped on it. 

"We love this corner," Sanders said. "The courthouse is the No. 1 destination in Santa Barbara."

It's also next to a city parking garage with 400 spaces.

The restaurant features local and international wines, three beers on tap, and electic California cuisine.

The Cruisery Opens

Also opening downtown in December was The Cruisery, at the site of the former Santa Barbara Brewing Company. The brewery, 501 State St., is owned by Aron Ashland, the current owner of Santa Barbara Wine Therapy and a former manager at Sandbar restaurant.

The brewery has a beach cruiser theme and follows the opening of Night Lizard on the 600 block of State Street last August, and Finney's on the first block of State Street last April. More State Street breweries are expected open in 2019.

“I think it is the best spot in town,” Ashland told Noozhawk in September. “I think we can change the whole block.”

Let's Dance

The California Gold Ballroom Dance Studios, 4647 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria, held a grand opening and performance called “Ballroom Blitz” at an event in December. 

The California Gold Ballroom Dancers put on the performance, designed to show the character and movement of the different ballroom dance styles. 

The studio specializes in ballroom dance instruction for all ages and levels, wedding dances, national and local dance performances and dancesport competitions.

It was founded by Diane Meehan, who owns Dadiana Salon Montecito and wanted to bring an "elegant ballroom dance studio" to Carpinteria.

The lead instructor, Vasily Golovin, is the choreographer, artistic director, instructor and dancer, according to a news release.

California Gold Ballroom features instruction for all levels of ballroom dance, including master classes, dance performances, studio showcases, competitions, social dances and more.

Transient Occupancy Taxes Rising

Santa Barbara's hotel bed tax continues to rise

The city collected approximately $1.4 million in transient occupancy taxes for November 2018, which is 7.8 percent above the same month the prior year. 
  
The city has collected approximately $9.5 million in hotel bed taxes through the first five months of this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. The city has estimated that it will take in $19.6 million in TOT tax during the 2019 fiscal year.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

