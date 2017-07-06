Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria Opening Goleta Location

Goleta also is getting an AutoZone in Old Town and a 7-Eleven at Patterson and Hollister avenues

Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria is expanding into Goleta, next to the French Press near the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue. Click to view larger
Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria is expanding into Goleta, next to the French Press near the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | updated logo | July 6, 2017 | 9:49 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

After 20 years in Santa Barbara, Ca’ Dario Trattoria & Pizzeria is expanding into The Good Land.

The Italian restaurant is planning to open a restaurant near the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, next to the French Press and the Chevron gas station.

“I figure there’s a market out there,” owner Dário Furlati told BizHawk. “People are getting tired of driving from Goleta to Santa Barbara.”

Whether it’s the Penne alla Boscaiola or the Ciotola di Mare, the Goleta restaurant will offer the same menu “more or less,” he said.

Furlati plans to open in August. The flurry of residential development in Goleta, along with new hotels and restaurants opening in the nearby Hollister Village and Camino Real Marketplace, have made western Goleta the hot-spot for nightlife and activity.

The timing is right.

“I think it is a good market for us,” Furlati said. “People want to find a good place to go eat.”

Ca’ Dario recently celebrated 20 years at its Santa Barbara location, on the corner of East Victoria and Anacapa streets downtown.

Born in Italy, Furlati grew up in a family of restaurant owners and entrepreneurs. His uncle owned a butcher shop, where he learned how to run a business. He operated restaurants all over the world, including Italy, France, Switzerland and England, before coming to the United States in 1985. He worked at a food distribution company for a few years, then moved to Santa Barbara in 1988.

Furlati has owned several restaurants in Montecito and Santa Barbara, including Bucatini on Lower State Street, before he sold it in 2005.

He’s still a regular in the kitchen and loves to cook his favorite dish, risotto.

“It’s just fun to me,” Furlati said. “I love to cook. I like to please people. To me, it is like hosting a party every night.”

The Goleta restaurant will be a full-service restaurant, with a wait staff. People who work all day deserve a staff that waits on them, he pointed out. The new business will host about 80 people, and Furlati plans to hire about 25 employees.

“I love food and people,” he said. “It is going to be exciting for Goleta to have something. It is going to look good. It is an open kitchen so you can see what is going on there. I am very excited right now. I wish myself luck.”

AutoZone Opening in Old Town Goleta

AutoZone is opening inside the former antique and furniture store on the corner of Pine and Hollister avenues in Old Town Goleta.

Crews were busy making interior and exterior renovations this week.

The spacious shop is on a prominent corner, across from 7-Eleven and near Santa Cruz Market. More important, it’s a stone’s throw away from two other long-time auto parts stores: Larry’s 8-Day Auto Parts and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

AutoZone is opening inside the former antique and furniture store on the corner of Pine and Hollister avenues in Old Town Goleta. Click to view larger
AutoZone is opening inside the former antique and furniture store on the corner of Pine and Hollister avenues in Old Town Goleta. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Is there room for a third, corporate-owned auto parts store in town, or will one or more of them get screwed?

“Of course, it can’t be good,” said Phil Unander, owner of Larry’s Auto Parts, 5855 Hollister Ave. “We are concerned, but we have no choice. It’s a free market.”

Larry’s was the original auto parts store in the area, opening in 1976. It’s the last independently owned and run auto parts shop in Goleta and Santa Barbara. Unander said AutoZone will attract a different clientele.

“We bring the knowledge and the service,” he said. “My guys have been with us 15 to 20 years.”

He said his store would offer some of the same parts, but others would be higher quality.

“You can go to a fine steak house or you can go to McDonald’s,” he said.

Unander isn’t backing down. It is what it is, he said.

“We aren’t going anywhere,” he explained. “I have no plans to retire. My wife (Jackie) doesn’t want me to be home all day.”

A representative from the Santa Barbara AutoZone said the store might open in mid-July. Calls to the regional office in Orange County were not returned by BizHawk’s deadline.

New 7-Eleven Planned in Goleta

Yet another 7-Eleven is planned to open at 5342 Hollister Ave., just west of South Patterson Avenue near South Coast Deli across from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Starbucks and the Venti Mocha Frappuccino may anchor corners all over Santa Barbara, but in Goleta, Slurpees rule.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 