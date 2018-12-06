Pixel Tracker

BizHawk: Cafe Ana Set to Open in Downtown Santa Barbara at Site of Former Coffee Cat

Buellton donut shop changes ownership, Hotel Corque gets new chef and MindBody executive joins Santa Barbara-based ProductPlan

Cafe Ana is opening its doors next week at 1201 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | December 6, 2018 | 8:48 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

The coffee drought near the Santa Barbara County Courthouse is almost over.

Cafe Ana will open its doors to the public Monday for a grand opening hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region.

The shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

“The all-day cafe, located across the street from the historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse in the city’s Arts District neighborhood, will draw from global cafe culture to offer specialty coffee, a curated wine and beer program, and lively fare with Santa Barbara’s relaxed spirit," business owners said in a news release.  

Cafe Ana will replace the Coffee Cat, which closed two years ago after spending more than 20 years at 1201 Anacapa St. 

The cafe was a popular destination for government workers from the courthouse and the Santa Barbara County Administration Building across the street. 

Donut Time changes hands

Donut Time in Buellton has new owners. Gregg and Cecilia Fariss have sold the shop to Sarah Ollenburger, and Craig and Tracy Minus.

The store closed Dec. 1 for renovations and will re-open in January of 2019.

The store at 252 E. Hwy 246 will receive a facelift, and will operate under the brand God's Country Provisions.

“God's Country Provisions was created to highlight what we all love about the Santa Ynez Valley — the people, the places, the food,” Ollenburger said in a statement. 

The company is also looking to hire a baker and host/hostess. God's Country Provisions was established in 2018 as a lifestyle brand that “draws inspiration from the beauty of the Central Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Santa Barbara sales tax up

The city's sales tax revenues rose to $6.78 million to end the third quarter of 2018, a 2-percent increase from the same period last year. 

The amount included a late payment of $1 million from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, which implemented a new software implementation system.

Santa Barbara expects to receive $22.2 million in sales tax for the year. 

Santa Barbara collected approximately $1.63 million in transient occupancy taxes for October 2018, which is down 5.3 percent from the previous year. The city’s adopted TOT budget is $19.6 million. 

MindBody takeaway

ProductPlan, a product roadmap software provider, has hired former MindBody executive Mark Barbir to serve as senior vice president of engineering.

“At ProductPlan we're focused on building the best solution for communicating your product roadmap and enabling our customers around the world to build better products,” ProductPlan CEO and co-founder Greg Goodman said in a statement. 

“Mark joining the leadership team at ProductPlan will help accelerate our longterm growth as a company and our vision for the product.”

Barbir most recently worked as SVP of engineering at MindBody, a San Luis Obispo-base company that builds a management tool for fitness and wellness businesses.

Chef Pink arrives to Hotel Corque's restaurant

Root 246, the restaurant and banquet arm of Hotel Corque in Solvang, has officially announced the addition of celebrity chef Crystal “Pink” DeLongpré as chef de cuisine, heading up its dining rooms, lounge and banquet services.

The restaurant at 400 Alisal Road is owned by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and the menu will include a craft cocktail program “to complement Chef Pink’s culinary agenda.”

chef with cleaver Click to view larger
Chef Crystal “Pink” DeLongpré is joining Root 246 restaurant in Solvang.  (Contributed photo)

She plans to use local, organic vegetables and organic, grass-fed animals on the menu, according to a news release. 

“We want locals and visitors to this area, to see that Root is more than just a hotel restaurant,” DeLongpré said in a statement.

“We want the community to come back, to rediscover what at one time, was one of the finest dining establishments in the Santa Ynez Valley. We’ve adjusted our pricing to be more attractive to everyday diners and families, and have expanded the menus to be more approachable and welcoming to nearly all dietary needs. I live to feed people. All people.”

She has worked in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Paris. She also worked as executive chef at Epiphany Restaurant and Square One in Santa Barbara County.

DeLongpré also appeared on Spike TV’s Bar Rescue, and  Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen.  

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

