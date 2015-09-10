BizHawk: Caffe Primo Restaurant to Take Over Pierre Lafond Location

Advice

Folk Mote building for sale, Hampstead Village closes and Show Up Santa Barbara changes name

A Caffe Primo is slated to open this month in the former Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro location at 516 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Signs are up outside, but a manager told Noozhawk an exact opening date hadn’t yet been determined.

She said to expect doors open in a couple weeks, before October for sure.

Caffe Primo is part of a larger Southern California-based brand, which launched in 2004 on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood and has since grown to four area locations.

Six more are set to open this year and the next in Santa Barbara, Woodland Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and San Diego.

The manager said each Caffe Primo location has a local twist but the same emphasis on a barista bar, oyster bar and a menu of breakfast food, salads, sandwiches, pizza and more.

The restaurant might also offer late night bites, she said.

Folk Mote Building For Sale

The owners of Folk Mote music store are looking to sell their downtown building at 1034 Santa Barbara St.

Cherie Chako, who owns the store alongside Nadine Bunn, said the pair is selling the 3,400 square-foot space where they founded the business in 1979.

She said retirement would be in their future and that a closing date wouldn’t be determined until a sale goes through.

“Everything is up in the air at this point,” Chako said, noting that Hayes Commercial Group was handling the listing.

Hampstead Village Closes

Retailer Hampstead Village LLC closed up shop this week after its owner decided to retire.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for making us one of your favorite places to shop in downtown Santa Barbara these past five years,” Angela Torin said.

Her shop at 1100 State St. — purveyor of goods, interesting food and accessories — closed for good Monday.

Santa Barbara Firm Changes Name

Show Up Santa Barbara announced this week that it has formally changed its name to Show Up Web Design.

According to owner and head designer Christina Dominocielo (Markos), the new name better reflects the company’s creative philosophy, depth of services and its role as a provider of fully integrated web development solutions.

Since its inception, the company has expanded steadily from a local SEO and web development firm with a small local client base to an integrated development, marketing, and commerce solutions provider, with a portfolio of clients ranging from corporate giants and nonprofits to home business start-ups.

Dominocielo, a Santa Barbara native, said in a news release that working with locals in the Santa Barbara community will remain Show Up Web Design’s top priority.

Nuance Adds Brunch Menu

The still-new Nuance eatery at 119 State St. in Santa Barbara has added a brunch menu, which it serves from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Chef Courtney Ladin created the menu by highlighting farmer’s market fresh produce and homemade breakfast favorites, including carnitas eggs benedict, fried chicken and waffles and more.

Nuance opened in May as a collaboration between Ladin and managing partner Bill Chait of Sprout LA — the restaurateur behind some of Southern California’s most award winning chefs and restaurants.

