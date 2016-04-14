Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 9:32 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Cajun Kitchen to Open in Former Goleta Rusty’s Pizza on Calle Real

Skateboard shop opens in Funk Zone, Taqueia El Pastorcito closes on De La Vina Street and DELux LED makes new hires

An artist’s rendition shows what the new Cajun Kitchen in Goleta will look like when it’s completed later this year. The restaurant is going into the former Rusty’s Pizza location at 6025 Calle Real.
An artist’s rendition shows what the new Cajun Kitchen in Goleta will look like when it’s completed later this year. The restaurant is going into the former Rusty’s Pizza location at 6025 Calle Real. (Contributed)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 14, 2016 | 9:50 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

The Cajun Kitchen is planning to open a second Goleta location at 6025 Calle Real later this year.

The Santa Barbara-based local chain hopes to open there — a former Rusty’s Pizza that recently moved down the street — in September after extensive exterior renovations that include adding signature patio seating, said Juan Jimenez, son of Cajun Kitchen owner Richard Jimenez.

Juan Jimenez, who has taken over most day-to-day operations along with brother Richard Jr., said this will be Cajun Kitchen’s fifth location, with two in Santa Barbara, one in Ventura and another Goleta restaurant at 6831 Hollister Ave.

“Goleta has always treated us well,” he said. “We appreciate the support from Goleta.”

Goleta has historically been Cajun Kitchen’s most popular location, where locals come to enjoy a Cajun and Mexican-infused breakfast and lunch menu.

he former Rusty’s Pizza restaurant at 6025 Calle Real in Goleta will become another Cajun Kitchen location later this year. Click to view larger
he former Rusty’s Pizza restaurant at 6025 Calle Real in Goleta will become another Cajun Kitchen location later this year. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The new site also plans to add a mural on the backside of the building, possibly resurrecting the “Gatorboy” mural the city of Santa Barbara forced the restaurant to take down from its 901 Chapala Street location in 2014.

Jimenez’s father, a Santa Barbara native, took over the original Cajun Kitchen on De La Vina Street in 1984 as a prep cook with no restaurant experience — growing the eatery with his wife to five locations.

The family has been searching for new space since last year, when they closed a Carpinteria location that had been open more than a decade.

Cajun Kitchen brought its proposed renovation plans before Goleta’s Design Review Board this week, presenting a design that would be more in line with Fairview Shopping Center across the street, which has the same property owner.

Lighthouse Skateshop Opens

Two natives have opened the Lighthouse Skateshop at 16 B Helena Ave. in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Skateshop owners Naren Porter-Kasbati and Spencer Navarro are young locals excited to be moving into what they call the last “real” part of the Funk Zone. Their business is also within easy walking — or skating — distance of the Santa Barbara waterfront skate park.

They opened up shop in the former home of Mermaid’s Chest antique shop, which its owner closed last year because of construction.

Mexican Restaurant Closes

Taqueia El Pastorcito’s location at 2009 De La Vina St. in Santa Barbara has closed.

The restaurant, which replaced Los Gallos after it closed in 2013, has opened a location at 4427 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, however, according to its Facebook page.

DELux Makes Hires

Goleta-based DELux LED has expanded its sales team to bring affordable energy efficient LED lighting to the Central Coast.

Jeff Kessinger, a veteran who served in the Army in Desert Storm, brings more than 30 years of outside experience, including lighting sales. His territory will start in Santa Maria and run up to Paso Robles.

Sales veteran Steve Mackintosh, who has an extensive outside sales background in the auto industry, advertising, telecommunications and music, will be covering the Northern Central Coast territory with a focus on the $1 bulb program through PG&E rebates.

Sales Manager Robert King will lead the sales team after starting last July as a sales executive. Since then, he has brought in over 220 accounts from the Central Coast.

With these changes and a recent partnership with Brighten Solar, DELux LED plans to expand its sales reach and LED lighting to the entire Central Coast and Monterey Bay Area.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 