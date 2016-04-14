BizHawk: Cajun Kitchen to Open in Former Goleta Rusty’s Pizza on Calle Real

Skateboard shop opens in Funk Zone, Taqueia El Pastorcito closes on De La Vina Street and DELux LED makes new hires

The Cajun Kitchen is planning to open a second Goleta location at 6025 Calle Real later this year.

The Santa Barbara-based local chain hopes to open there — a former Rusty’s Pizza that recently moved down the street — in September after extensive exterior renovations that include adding signature patio seating, said Juan Jimenez, son of Cajun Kitchen owner Richard Jimenez.

Juan Jimenez, who has taken over most day-to-day operations along with brother Richard Jr., said this will be Cajun Kitchen’s fifth location, with two in Santa Barbara, one in Ventura and another Goleta restaurant at 6831 Hollister Ave.

“Goleta has always treated us well,” he said. “We appreciate the support from Goleta.”

Goleta has historically been Cajun Kitchen’s most popular location, where locals come to enjoy a Cajun and Mexican-infused breakfast and lunch menu.

The new site also plans to add a mural on the backside of the building, possibly resurrecting the “Gatorboy” mural the city of Santa Barbara forced the restaurant to take down from its 901 Chapala Street location in 2014.

Jimenez’s father, a Santa Barbara native, took over the original Cajun Kitchen on De La Vina Street in 1984 as a prep cook with no restaurant experience — growing the eatery with his wife to five locations.

The family has been searching for new space since last year, when they closed a Carpinteria location that had been open more than a decade.

Cajun Kitchen brought its proposed renovation plans before Goleta’s Design Review Board this week, presenting a design that would be more in line with Fairview Shopping Center across the street, which has the same property owner.

Lighthouse Skateshop Opens

Two natives have opened the Lighthouse Skateshop at 16 B Helena Ave. in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

Skateshop owners Naren Porter-Kasbati and Spencer Navarro are young locals excited to be moving into what they call the last “real” part of the Funk Zone. Their business is also within easy walking — or skating — distance of the Santa Barbara waterfront skate park.

They opened up shop in the former home of Mermaid’s Chest antique shop, which its owner closed last year because of construction.

Mexican Restaurant Closes

Taqueia El Pastorcito’s location at 2009 De La Vina St. in Santa Barbara has closed.

The restaurant, which replaced Los Gallos after it closed in 2013, has opened a location at 4427 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, however, according to its Facebook page.

DELux Makes Hires

Goleta-based DELux LED has expanded its sales team to bring affordable energy efficient LED lighting to the Central Coast.

Jeff Kessinger, a veteran who served in the Army in Desert Storm, brings more than 30 years of outside experience, including lighting sales. His territory will start in Santa Maria and run up to Paso Robles.

Sales veteran Steve Mackintosh, who has an extensive outside sales background in the auto industry, advertising, telecommunications and music, will be covering the Northern Central Coast territory with a focus on the $1 bulb program through PG&E rebates.

Sales Manager Robert King will lead the sales team after starting last July as a sales executive. Since then, he has brought in over 220 accounts from the Central Coast.

With these changes and a recent partnership with Brighten Solar, DELux LED plans to expand its sales reach and LED lighting to the entire Central Coast and Monterey Bay Area.

