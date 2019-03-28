Pixel Tracker

BizHawk: Capitol Hardware Purchases Nearby Santa Barbara Plumbing Store

Baske California store opening on Coast Village Road, attorney Renee M. Fairbanks expanding with Los Olivos office

Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies on Milpas Street Click to view larger
Capital Hardware owner Alan Bleecker recently purchased the Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies store on Milpas Street, and will move his business there.  (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 28, 2019 | 8:52 p.m.

Capitol Hardware has acquired Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies at 621 N. Milpas St. and will move its business there, owner Alan Bleecker said.

“Acquiring Santa Barbara Plumbing makes sense for many reasons” he said. “It allows us to continue Santa Barbara Plumbing’s rich tradition of locally owned plumbing material supply, allows us to better serve our customers in the building industry, and it gives us a great new location.”

Bleecker plans to convert the existing Capitol Hardware site at 711 N. Milpas Street into a 76-unit residential apartment building that the city approved on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies provides kitchen and bath fixtures to plumbers, builders and homeowners. 

Bleecker said when he started in the business in 1986, a large portion of Capitol Hardware’s sales were plumbing related.

Capital Hardware on Milpas Street Click to view larger
An apartment building is planned for the site of Capital Hardware on Milpas Street. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

When Santa Barbara Plumbing moved in just a half-block away, Bleecker and his father-in-law, Gordon, decided to move away from the plumbing business and focus instead on hardware, doors and building supplies.

“Although the path we went down served both companies well, we are excited about the opportunity to once again bring together hardware and plumbing fixtures,” Bleecker said.

Capitol Hardware will continue daily operation of Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies and plans to combine the two showrooms at 621 N. Milpas later this year. 

Baske California Opens

Casual chic women's clothing store Baske California is set to holds its grand opening on Saturday. 

The store at 1268 Coast Village Road produces "rustic deluxe boots and sandals inspired by the California deserts and dunes," according to the owners.

The store was created by husband and wife team Dave and Nana. Baske, and specializes in a variety of footwear, including heels, flats and boots.

Attorney expands into Los Olivos

Renee Fairbanks Click to view larger
Renee Fairbanks

Santa Barbara County attorney and family law specialist Renee M. Fairbanks, owner and principal attorney at the Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks, is expanding her law practice into Los Olivos.

“The new office is an opportunity to better serve my clients in the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria valleys,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks represents clients in legal separations, divorce, custody, visitation, spousal support, child support, property division, and domestic partnerships proceedings throughout the Central Coast.  

The Santa Barbara office is at 226 E. Canon Perdido St., Suite F, and the new Los Olivos office is at 2432 Railway Ave., Suite H. The two offices share the same phone number: 805.845.1600.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

