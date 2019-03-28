BizHawk: Capitol Hardware Purchases Nearby Santa Barbara Plumbing Store

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Capitol Hardware has acquired Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies at 621 N. Milpas St. and will move its business there, owner Alan Bleecker said.

“Acquiring Santa Barbara Plumbing makes sense for many reasons” he said. “It allows us to continue Santa Barbara Plumbing’s rich tradition of locally owned plumbing material supply, allows us to better serve our customers in the building industry, and it gives us a great new location.”

Bleecker plans to convert the existing Capitol Hardware site at 711 N. Milpas Street into a 76-unit residential apartment building that the city approved on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies provides kitchen and bath fixtures to plumbers, builders and homeowners.

Bleecker said when he started in the business in 1986, a large portion of Capitol Hardware’s sales were plumbing related.

When Santa Barbara Plumbing moved in just a half-block away, Bleecker and his father-in-law, Gordon, decided to move away from the plumbing business and focus instead on hardware, doors and building supplies.

“Although the path we went down served both companies well, we are excited about the opportunity to once again bring together hardware and plumbing fixtures,” Bleecker said.

Capitol Hardware will continue daily operation of Santa Barbara Plumbing Supplies and plans to combine the two showrooms at 621 N. Milpas later this year.

Baske California Opens

Casual chic women's clothing store Baske California is set to holds its grand opening on Saturday.

The store at 1268 Coast Village Road produces "rustic deluxe boots and sandals inspired by the California deserts and dunes," according to the owners.

The store was created by husband and wife team Dave and Nana. Baske, and specializes in a variety of footwear, including heels, flats and boots.

Attorney expands into Los Olivos

Santa Barbara County attorney and family law specialist Renee M. Fairbanks, owner and principal attorney at the Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks, is expanding her law practice into Los Olivos.

“The new office is an opportunity to better serve my clients in the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria valleys,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks represents clients in legal separations, divorce, custody, visitation, spousal support, child support, property division, and domestic partnerships proceedings throughout the Central Coast.

The Santa Barbara office is at 226 E. Canon Perdido St., Suite F, and the new Los Olivos office is at 2432 Railway Ave., Suite H. The two offices share the same phone number: 805.845.1600.

