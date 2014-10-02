Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:47 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Westmont Graduates Opening Captain Fatty’s Craft Brewery in Goleta

Café del Sol closes, a gas station will open at Castillo and Montecito streets, and Critical Solutions Protective Services Group expands to Santa Barbara

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 2, 2014 | 10:00 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community.

Three Westmont College graduates have gone into the beer-brewing business together, with plans to soon open Captain Fatty’s Craft Brewery in Goleta.

The young men hope to tentatively open a production facility and tap room in a warehouse at 6483 Calle Real, Unit D, by Nov. 1, according to co-founder and head brewer Preston Angell, who graduated with a biology degree from Westmont in 2009.

Angell and his business partners — Jon Wadell, CEO, and Bryan Anderson, CFO — are Santa Barbara residents and transplants that came up with the brewery name by combining childhood nicknames.

“We were all three home brewers to begin with,” Angell told Noozhawk. “Essentially, we all had this same dream of starting up a brewery.”

Captain Fatty’s has made its debut at a couple of Santa Barbara Downtown Organization events, where Angell said myriad ales have seen plenty of positive feedback.

A grand opening, yet to be officially scheduled, will include tastings, growler sales, food trucks, live music and more.

Café del Sol Closes

Montecito’s Café del Sol has closed its doors after the state handed down a liquor license suspension for a tax-related issue.

The California Board of Equalization suspended the liquor license of the restaurant and bar at 30 Los Patos Way effective Aug. 14, but the organization could not provide a more specific reason per taxpayer confidentiality laws.

The restaurant posted a message informing patrons of what it called a “temporary suspension” on its Facebook page on Aug. 16, but there’s no indication of when or where Café del Sol could reopen.

Although the post said the restaurant would remain open on Sundays, the eatery remains closed and has a “for lease” sign out front.

Restaurant owner Alfredo Arroyo, who was the longtime general manager before recently taking over for owner Jack Sears, could not be reached for comment. The restaurant’s phone number was out of service.

Gas Station Planned for Vacant Parcel

A gas station will be going into the corner of Castillo and Montecito streets in Santa Barbara, where a “sold” sign appears on the vacant parcel.

The owner of Conserv Fuel at 150 S La Cumbre Road has bought the 12,632-square-foot property, according to Austin Herlihy of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

The corner parcel beside Santa Cruz Market has been vacant the past dozen or so years since an Arco station shut down for contamination problems, said Herlihy, who knew no time frame for construction of the new station.

The Conserv Fuel owner could not be reached for comment.

Critical Solutions Protective Services Group Expands

The security company behind the first active anti-terrorism security program at a major American mall is now offering its private security services to Santa Barbara County residents.

Los Angeles-based Critical Solutions Protective Services Group specializes in executive and celebrity protection, event security, corporate security, estate and residential security details, health-care and hospital security and private school safety security.

The company, which also offers security trainings and assessments, now has a location in Carpinteria.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

