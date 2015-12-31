Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advice

BizHawk: Changes Coming to Santa Barbara Public Market in 2016

Menelli Trading Company opens on Coast Village Road, transient occupancy taxes go down again in Santa Barbara and Union Bank adds to team

Foragers Pantry will close in the Santa Barbara Public Market to make way for a beer garden, which will open sometime in early 2016.
Foragers Pantry will close in the Santa Barbara Public Market to make way for a beer garden, which will open sometime in early 2016.            (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 31, 2015 | 6:14 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Santa Barbara Public Market is planning some changes in 2016, making way this week by closing its Foragers Pantry grocery store.

The multi-vendor market at 38 W. Victoria St. is planning to turn that main entrance-adjacent space into a beer garden by spring 2016 — just in time to coincide with the market procuring a license allowing customers 21 and older to enjoy alcoholic beverages anywhere throughout the building.

Marge Cafarelli, who spearheaded the market opening in April 2014 as part of the Alma del Pueblo project, said locals should stay tuned for Santa Barbara Public Market 2.0.

The market that opened with 14 vendors now hosts eight purveyors and The Kitchen, a commercial kitchen that can be rented and used for special events.

Cafarelli owns The Kitchen, along with Wine + Beer and Foragers Pantry, which was still selling its remaining items Thursday.

“Foragers Pantry served as a convenient one-stop-shop for the downtown Santa Barbara neighborhood, and we want to thank the community for their support,” she said in a statement.

“We are very excited about the beer garden joining our collective, and we look forward to what’s in store for the market in 2016!”

The store was selling its remaining merchandise this week before the closure. Click to view larger
The store was selling its remaining merchandise this week before the closure.              (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Plans are in the works to add more vendors to replace those that left the market in 2015, including the Pasta Shoppe, Juice Well, Crazy Good Bread, Belcampo Meat Co., Santa Monica Seafood and the Culture Counter Co.

The new beer garden will feature a tap system serving craft micro and macro brews from around the globe, along with big screen TVs for watching sporting events and a menu of small plate dishes.

Cafarelli said obtaining the proper market-wide license for customers to be able to roam while carrying and drinking alcohol purchased at one of the purveyors has always been part of the plan. She expects that change will go into effect in early 2016.

Menelli Trading Opens in Montecito

Menelli Trading Company has opened at 1080 Coast Village Rd. in Montecito.

The company sells specialty products for home interiors, exteriors and beyond.

High-end gifts are also sold at the business, which strives to market Earth-friendly, organic and fair trade products.

TOT Decreases in November

The city of Santa Barbara collected more than $1.1 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes in the month of November, a 4-percent decrease from the same month last year.

According to the city, that’s the largest decline since November 2010.

City staff said the closure of a Santa Barbara hotel (Sandman Inn) in March 2015 contributed to the decrease, along with a 1.4-percent decline in occupancy rates and November having one less weekend night than in 2014.

November 2015 TOT was also building upon two consecutive years of double-digit growth for the month of November.

Santa Barbara has collected approximately $9 million in TOT revenues for the first five months of this fiscal year. 

Union Bank Makes New Hire

Union Bank has hired James Lin to join its residential lending team as a mortgage consultant in Santa Barbara and Port Hueneme. 

Lin will be responsible for assisting clients with their home mortgage needs in the Santa Barbara, Port Hueneme and Mesa communities.

Prior to joining Union Bank, Lin served as a mortgage consultant with Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 