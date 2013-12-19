BizHawk: Chase Bank Branch Under Construction in Goleta

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

A new Chase Bank branch is under construction in Goleta's Turnpike Road shopping center.

The outer shell of the bank is taking shape along Hollister Avenue in the shopping center complex, where a fence has been put up around the progress.

Goleta’s Bamod Construction is set to have the outside of the branch finished by early March, at which time Chase can polish off inside preparations, according to construction company owner Joe Danely.

A spokeswoman for Chase said she couldn’t comment on when the branch might open pending necessary regulatory approval.

Sanford Winery Opens in La Arcada

Sanford Winery has opened a new tasting room in La Arcada at 1114 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Sanford chose the arts and entertainment district of upper downtown for the its first tasting room outside of facilities in the Santa Rita Hills, where the winery planted its first pinot noir grapes back in 1971.

Sanford opened a tasting room on its premises in 2007.

“We are thrilled to join a vibrant community of wine producers represented in Santa Barbara’s urban wine trail,” Sanford winemaker and general manager Steve Fennell said in a press release. “We love being part of the La Arcada business community and look forward to many years of success.”

Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented Sanford in leasing the 1,016-square-foot retail space.

Steve Golis Honored by Realtors Association

Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments principal and co-founder Steve Golis was recently honored with the Jack Kelly Award at an annual meeting of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

Golis earned the recognition for his exceptional management of a 1031 exchange involving a retail property located at 1711 S. Broadway in Santa Maria, which closed in September, according to Radius.

A 1031 exchange is a common strategy used to defer capital gains tax by selling one property and then acquiring another “like” property within a specific timeframe.

Progress Made in VG Life Sciences Cancer Trial

Santa Barbara-based VG Life Sciences, a biotechnology company, has announced an update to its Physician-IND Phase I Study to test the tolerability and toxicity of its patented technology in patients with advanced stage solid tumors.

The study, which is ongoing in patients with refractory or relapsed solid tumors, examines the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), in combination with sorafenib, which was co-developed by Bayer AG and Onyx Pharmaceuticals. VG Life Sciences Inc. holds the use patent for this combination treatment.

The study — conducted at the Cancer Therapy and Research Center at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center at San Antonio — has reported two clinical responses in cohort 3 (disease stabilization in a patient with metastatic ovarian cancer for four months, and disease stabilization going into its fifth month in a patient with triple negative breast cancer).

Further test information and data is expected, as the fourth and final cohort is set to begin next month.

