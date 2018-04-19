BizHawk: Locavore to Feature Rustic California Comfort Food in Downtown Santa Barbara

Chicken in a Barrel restaurant and Old Town Coffee coming to Goleta; new tenant in works for Outback location

You’ve heard of the carnivore, the herbivore and the omnivore.

Now make way for The Locavore.

Andrew and Sharon Crawley are opening the one-of-a-kind restaurant at 21 W. Victoria St., at the site of the former Nugget Bar and Restaurant.

The Crawleys are busy renovating the building, trying to get it ready for a June opening.

Executive Chef Andrew Crawley said the food will be “rustic California comfort food highlighting local flavors.”

Crawley said he will partner with local suppliers. He’s been a chef for more than 30 years and has consulted and helped other people start restaurants for nearly a decade.

Santa Barbara, he said, was the perfect spot to take a chance on his dream.

“We’re just really excited to be part of the community,” Crawley said. “I love the location. I love Santa Barbara.”

The Crawleys also plan a full-service catering business for parties, weddings and special events. When finished, the restaurant will feature photographs of Santa Barbara’s old-time agriculture and fishing community.

They plan six beers on tap and 20 different bottles of beverages.

Playing Chicken

Goleta is getting a new restaurant of its own in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

Chicken in a Barrel specializes in chicken and barbecue ribs, and will open at the site of the former Petrini’s.

The Hawaii-based restaurant’s menu includes chicken, ribs, salads and Mexican food.

“Chicken in a Barrel is a great new concept to the area and we are thrilled they are opening at Calle Real,” said Craig Zimmerman, president of the Towbes Group, which manages the Shopping Center. “The food is unique so we think they will build a strong, loyal Goleta customer base.”

The inside of the building is gutted, and it’s unclear exactly when the restaurant will open.

Outback mystery

The Outback Restaurant across the street quietly closed its doors last December. Zimmerman said it won’t be vacant too much longer.

“With respect to Outback, we have had quite a bit of interest from both food and non-food use,” Zimmerman said. “We do not have a deal signed yet so I can't disclose details, but we expect some news very soon.”

The Sportsman Lounge

The Sportsman Lounge at 20 E. Figueroa was a Santa Barbara mainstay for decades. A popular destination for locals, the bar closed its doors last year without much fanfare.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Sportsman is attempting to transfer its liquor license to 1226 State St., near the Granada Theatre.

According to ABC, someone has filed a protest against the liquor license transfer and a hearing is scheduled for Santa Barbara on April 25.

Meanwhile, in its former spot, an entity called 20 West Fig Inc. has filed for a liquor license. The request was filed on March 28 and is a “double transfer,” which means the owners are looking to transfer the license from the Wildwood Kitchen, 410 E. Haley, according to Nick Sartuche, supervising agent for ABC.

Old Town Buzz

Few details are known, but a sign recently went up at 5877 Hollister Ave for Old Town Coffee.

Old town has The Worker Bee Cafe, but otherwise lacks coffee choices. Starbucks and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf are nowhere to be found on that side of town.

According to its Web site, the coffee company plans a “grand opening” soon.

