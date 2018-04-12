BizHawk: Choppa Rolling Ice Cream Shop Opens in Hollister Village in Goleta

Lompoc Embassy Suites hires new HR manager; Draughtsmen Aleworks & Stinner Frameworks team up on brew; Alisal Guest Ranch has new head wrangler

Choppa Rolling Ice Cream is open for business in the Hollister Village Plaza in Goleta, but you might have to wait in line.

The store opened March 31, and has been serving to a steady flow of hungry ice cream eaters, with lines sometimes stretching out the door.

Choppa doesn’t feature traditional scoop ice cream, a la Cold Stone Creamery or McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream.

Instead, owner David Chen uses a special machine and a recipe of milk, sugar and cream to create the ice cream on site, which can create the long lines.

Still, many customers believe the wait is worth it.

“I didn’t even have a grand opening,” Chen told Noozhawk. "I just turned on the lights one day and people started coming in.”

Chen has about 20 employees who are trained to create any flavor on demand, whether it’s fresh strawberry, graham cracker, or Fruity Pebbles. If a customer wants cookies and cream, just add Oreo cookies.

Chen would have opened the store earlier in the year, but he didn’t know that he needed a special milk and dairy license because he makes the ice cream on site. Choppa occupies the former Zizzo's coffee shop.

Chen urges people to visit the store in the late afternoon because at night, after dinner, it’s really busy.

Still, feel free drop a suggestion in the eatery’s suggestion box. If a customer requests a certain flavor ice cream he will get it, and keep it on the menu if it is popular.

The style of ice cream originated in Thailand.

Embassy Suites Hires Christy Deeds

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast has hired Christy Deeds to serve as the new human resource manager and controller for the hotel.

She will focus on retention, hiring, and Embassy Suites-branded training of new employees.

“Ms. Deeds has worked for a number of years in the hospitality field, and we are delighted to welcome her to our Lompoc team,” said Golda Escalante, a spokeswoman for the hotel. "She also brings experience in both accounting and human resources, with a proven record of accomplishment, which will be invaluable in helping meet the hotel’s goals and objectives.

The hotel recently completed a year of renovation that features an interior courtyard, waterfall and two-room suites that include upgraded wired and wireless internet, and digital check-in.

All two-room suites feature a separate living area, private bedroom, two 43 inch HD LCD TV’s, in-room safes, a wet bar fitted with a microwave, mini-fridge, sink, and a selection of gourmet coffee and teas from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, according to a news release.

Beer and Bicycling

Draughtsmen Aleworks is collaborating with Stinner Frameworks to release a "Perseverance Light Lager."

Stinner makes steel and titanium bicycle frames. The companies wanted to create the perfect "post-cycling beer."

“Imagine finishing a fabulous ride on a sunny day with a delicious, crisp, cold beer awaiting at the end. Provided you’re into beer – that’s a pretty perfect mix.” said Aaron Stinner, founder of Stinner Frameworks, in a statement.

“We are two small makers who are passionate about what we make and love to share that passion. Whether it is beer or bicycles, it takes a lot of perseverance to go from raw materials to a finished product that you are proud to put your name on,” added Scott Stefan, partner at Draughtsmen Aleworks.

They plan to unveil the beer at 4 p.m. April 28 at the Draughtsmen taproom, 53 Santa Felicia Drive in Goleta.

“The synergy and passion of both companies is unmistakable," Stefan said. "From the core team at each company to the innovation and creativity that are apparent daily."

In addition, there will be food with Nimita’s Indian Cuisine, music by Last Resort Forever and galaxy sprints to raise money for Galaxy Cycling, a Santa Barbara-based coaching program for entry level cyclists to elite level athletes starting with junior women and men ages, according to news release.

New Head Wrangler

Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort has hired Jill Rivoli as the company's new head wrangler and equine director.

“I am dedicated to creating an environment that facilitates mental, spiritual, and physical well-being through experiential education,” Rivoli said. “Awareness is the key to improved communication, relationships, and insight into human behavior.”



Rivoli will manage a corral of 108 horses, the barn’s annual budget and further development of Alisal’s equine program.



Rivoli intends to increase guest involvement in the weekly Wednesday night rodeo shows during the summer months.

Her plans include an opportunity to practice and then perform as a drill team, more games for young cowpokes, and the opportunity to work cattle in Alisal’s Round Up class.

She is also expanding children’s educational activities, teaching proper horse care and providing hands-on activities to familiarize young guests with the ranch’s famous friendly faces.



“I want kids to learn something, whether it’s about the area, the horse, or the riding,” Rivoli said in a statement. “I want them to come back enriched by the experience.”

