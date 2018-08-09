BizHawk: ClassCyc Fitness Opens on State Street in Santa Barbara

Leanne Wood joins Village Properties; alcohol delivery comes to South Coast; Draper and Kramer Mortgage plans new branch; former Aaron Brothers building for lease

Celeste Turbeville had a lingering idea in her head for the past few years.

She dreamed of starting her own fitness center.

"I feel I would be on my deathbed regretting it if I never did it," said Turbevill, a 49-year-old self-described U.S. Navy brat whose parents were naval officers.

So last month, Turbeville accomplished a lifelong goal. She opened ClassCyc Fitness at 3005 State St.

Along with General Manager Amy Patten, the center offers bicycle spinning, boxing and kickboxing classes.

Turbeville is an accomplished beach volleyball and competitive tennis player, who said she "fell out of fitness" for about 10 years before she got her groove back and decided to pursue the opening of the center.

Patten said everyone is welcome at ClassCyc Fitness.

"We want to be all inclusive," Patten said. "We want people to feel like they have gotten a good workout and can see the results."

The fitnes center is surrounded by large wall mirrors, with 22 spinning bikes, and heavy bags for punching and kicking. Turbeville said the hardest part of taking classes is just walking through the door, but that everything gets easier after that.

"I love it," Turbevill said. "I get through a 45-minute or hour-class and it's a great feeling."

Unlike some other fitness centers, ClassCyc Fitness doesn't require a membership fee. A single class costs $20 and unlimited classes cost $200 monthly.

"We just want to encourage people who are intimidated to come by and try it," Turbeville said.

Realtor Leann Wood Joins Village Properties

Local Realtor and author Leanne Wood has joined Village Properties in Montecito.



Wood will help with the day-to-day running of Village Properties.

“I am delighted to have Leanne’s help as I lead Village Properties forward in this new stage of our company," said owner and founder Renee Grubb. "I look forward to Village Properties becoming even stronger, more successful and more vibrant than we already are.”

Wood will work with Grubb to implement changes that will "enable the company’s agents to have a more productive and balanced career."



“I’m grateful for this new opportunity to work with Renee Grubb and Village Properties," Wood said. "Village Properties serves a large and beautiful area, and we have a lot to offer."

Village Properties serves the coast from Ventura to the Santa Ynez Valley.

Mortgage Company Opening Santa Barbara Branch

Mortgage lender Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. plans to open a new branch in Santa Barbara, 1602 State St.



“We’re delighted to make Santa Barbara the next city in our California expansion,” said Daryl Wizelman, sales leader at Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. in California. “We already have four excellent mortgage originators serving Santa Barbara, and our confidence in them and the opportunities in this city made opening this branch a must.

Prior to the opening of the State Street office, staff members were based out of the shared workspace in downtown Santa Barbara.

The new Santa Barbara office is led by branch manager Ruben Lopez, a 20-year mortgage industry veteran and a Santa Barbara resident. He is joined at the location by loan officers Steve Boelter, Todd Hull and Russell Story.

“It’s very exciting to be opening this branch,” said Lopez. “I’m passionate about this city, our people and our real estate market, and I’m looking forward to building our company’s presence here so we can best serve Santa Barbara.”

Alcohol delivery

Now, you don't have to leave your house to enjoy a downtown drink. The drink will come to you.

The Restaurant Connection now provides on-demand alcohol delivery in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito.

Orders are placed online at RestaurantConnectionSB.com and are delivered within 35 minutes on average.

The goal is to provide a "safer and faster way to purchase alcoholic beverages for delivery," according to a news release. "An addition to food delivery and reduces under the influence drivers in the city."

Magnolia and De la Vina Liquors are among the stores that the Restaurant Connection will deliver from.

State Street Offering

The former Aaron Brothers building at 601 State St. is being offered for lease.

The 4,635-square-foot retail space is being marketed at $3.50 a square foot.

Lee & Associates is representing the property.

The brokers are Rob Adams and Stephen Leider.

For more information, click on the brochure.

