BizHawk: Cloud 10 Jump Club, an Indoor Trampoline Park, Bouncing Into Goleta

Locals soon will have the chance to jump around inside the area’s first trampoline park located within Goleta’s Turnpike Center.

Cloud 10 Jump Club is set to open Feb. 14 at 187 Turnpike Road as the 16th trampoline park constructed by Trampolines Unlimited Inc., a company run by Carpinteria residents who plan to make the latest installment its corporate headquarters.

The high-ceilinged, 19,000-square-foot facility — formerly a craft store — will also be the first park owned and operated by the company, according to Suzanne Wolfe Jewell, vice president of operations and safety.

This week, Wolfe Jewell gave Noozhawk a tour of the space, which features trampoline surfaces on the floors and ceilings. Club 10 will have an open jump court, dodgeball and basketball courts, a 40-foot half-pipe with a stunt airbag, and a three-story Cloud Kid play area.

Unlike other parks, Club 10 has an educational component in addition to amusement, since Wolfe Jewell plans to teach a USA Gymnastics Air Academy for those walking age up to 23.

She and her husband, Wayne Jewell, have been involved in gymnastics and the trampoline business for years.

“This has actually been our life,” she said. “It’s our passion. It’s not just a business for us. It’s good to teach that fitness is fun.”

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Hires Brand Director

The Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team has added Kady Fleckenstein as brand director.

Fleckenstein will be responsible for managing all marketing efforts, including branding, advertising, public relations, social media and community outreach.

She previously served three years as the executive director of the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association, creating the Santa Ynez Valley Craft Beer Trail and SYV Craft Beer Month. She also worked for the Santa Maria Valley Wine Country Association and in her own consulting firm, KADYDID.

Nathan Rogers Opens Own Law Firm

Nathan Rogers, formerly a partner at Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP, has opened his own practice in Santa Barbara under his name.

Rogers, a UC Santa Barbara graduate, has practiced his entire career in Santa Barbara since passing the California bar in 1999. His new practice will emphasize commercial transactions and business litigation.

Rogers serves as a volunteer settlement master at the Santa Barbara Superior Court, has taught advanced legal writing at the Santa Barbara College of Law and also serves on the boards of directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and Old Spanish Days.

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa to Host Grand Opening

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa in Santa Barbara will celebrate its eighth birthday during an anniversary open house next Wednesday.

Attendees will enjoy discounts on services and products, numerous raffles and games (more than $5,000 in prizes), complimentary mini-treatments such as massage and makeup application, interactive education on skin, live Dysport demonstrations and more.

The first 50 guests who show up to 350 Chapala St., Suite 103, for the celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. will also receive free gift bags.

