Friday, June 15 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Cloud 10 Jump Club, an Indoor Trampoline Park, Bouncing Into Goleta

Figueroa Mountain Brewing hires brand director, Nathan Rogers opens his own law office and Evolutions Medical & Day Spa plans anniversary open house

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 30, 2014 | 10:36 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Locals soon will have the chance to jump around inside the area’s first trampoline park located within Goleta’s Turnpike Center.

Cloud 10 Jump Club is set to open Feb. 14 at 187 Turnpike Road as the 16th trampoline park constructed by Trampolines Unlimited Inc., a company run by Carpinteria residents who plan to make the latest installment its corporate headquarters.

The high-ceilinged, 19,000-square-foot facility — formerly a craft store — will also be the first park owned and operated by the company, according to Suzanne Wolfe Jewell, vice president of operations and safety.

This week, Wolfe Jewell gave Noozhawk a tour of the space, which features trampoline surfaces on the floors and ceilings. Club 10 will have an open jump court, dodgeball and basketball courts, a 40-foot half-pipe with a stunt airbag, and a three-story Cloud Kid play area.

Unlike other parks, Club 10 has an educational component in addition to amusement, since Wolfe Jewell plans to teach a USA Gymnastics Air Academy for those walking age up to 23.

She and her husband, Wayne Jewell, have been involved in gymnastics and the trampoline business for years.

“This has actually been our life,” she said. “It’s our passion. It’s not just a business for us. It’s good to teach that fitness is fun.”

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Hires Brand Director

Kady Fleckenstein
Kady Fleckenstein

The Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. team has added Kady Fleckenstein as brand director.

Fleckenstein will be responsible for managing all marketing efforts, including branding, advertising, public relations, social media and community outreach.

She previously served three years as the executive director of the Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association, creating the Santa Ynez Valley Craft Beer Trail and SYV Craft Beer Month. She also worked for the Santa Maria Valley Wine Country Association and in her own consulting firm, KADYDID.

Nathan Rogers Opens Own Law Firm

Nathan Rogers, formerly a partner at Griffith & Thornburgh, LLP, has opened his own practice in Santa Barbara under his name.

Rogers, a UC Santa Barbara graduate, has practiced his entire career in Santa Barbara since passing the California bar in 1999. His new practice will emphasize commercial transactions and business litigation.

Rogers serves as a volunteer settlement master at the Santa Barbara Superior Court, has taught advanced legal writing at the Santa Barbara College of Law and also serves on the boards of directors of the Santa Barbara County Bar Association and Old Spanish Days.

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa to Host Grand Opening

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa in Santa Barbara will celebrate its eighth birthday during an anniversary open house next Wednesday.

Attendees will enjoy discounts on services and products, numerous raffles and games (more than $5,000 in prizes), complimentary mini-treatments such as massage and makeup application, interactive education on skin, live Dysport demonstrations and more.

The first 50 guests who show up to 350 Chapala St., Suite 103, for the celebration from 3 to 8 p.m. will also receive free gift bags.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 