BizHawk: Coastal Collections on State Street Combines Beach Cultures

New owner relocates DAC Video, Stop N’ Shop on El Sueno Road reopens after a fire and Quizno’s closes its downtown location

A loyal, local following has already taken a liking to Coastal Collections, a new home décor and gift shop on State Street that showcases an eclectic mix of items that bring beach to mind.

Owner Debbie Costello opened the shop at 527 State St. three months ago, along with brother Michael Heyne, after moving back to their home state from Hawaii.

A steady stream of customers flowed through the shop this week, commenting on Coastal Collections as a refreshing change from retail chains that notably combines the beach cultures of Santa Barbara and Hawaii, where Costello operated a similar store called Island Treasures for 41 years.

“Santa Barbara and Hawaii mix very well,” she told Noozhawk this week. “Every person who walks in says they love the store.”

Costello said she's proud to sell the artwork and crafts of local artists, as well as some vendor-made gifts, rugs, bamboo blinds, jewelry and any other items found in the home.

“The store is open to any Santa Barbara artist who wants to show here,” she said, pointing to the dozens of canvases already displayed on her walls.

DAC Video Moves

A new owner has taken over DAC Video and relocated the business a few blocks north of its previous location to 2019-A State St.

Owner Pam Brandon said the shop, which offers video transfer, duplication and production services, previously was located in the 1300 block of State Street.

DAV Video helps transfer older formats to newer technology, including transfer of VHS tapes, old film reels, Beta tapes, mini DV tapes, 8 mm tapes and a few other formats to DVDs and digital files.

Stop N’ Shop Reopens After Fire

The Hi Time Stop N' Shop store on El Sueno Road reopened last week following a fire last April that required repairs and renovations.

The convenience store at 76 El Sueno Road was badly damaged during an early morning blaze on April 5.

Quizno’s Closes Downtown Location

The Quizno's at 1213 State St., Suite A in downtown Santa Barbara has closed up shop.

The sandwich restaurant chain has one remaining area location at 7127 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

PathPoint Hosts Grand Opening

A grand opening celebration for PathPoint’s Santa Barbara facility was hosted this week at 902 Laguna St.

The local nonprofit partnered with the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the celebration, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its south Santa Barbara facility, guided tours, a meet-and-greet with PathPoint staff and free refreshments.

Community members could also purchase artwork produced by PathPoint’s participants.

Native Looking to Launch Business

A Santa Barbara native and recent University of Michigan graduate has launched a new reusable takeout container service business, with the hope of eventually bringing the business back to his hometown.

Raphael Meyer, a 2001 graduate of Dos Pueblos High School, has co-founded BizeeBox with Rich Grousset, and they have kicked off a $30,000 crowd-funding campaign at indiegogo.com.

BizeeBox will provide Ann Arbor restaurant customers with an environmentally friendly alternative to the wasteful, disposable containers used for takeout or leftover food.

The company will deliver clean, durable plastic containers to restaurants that serve to-go food or leftovers, and customers will use and subsequently return them to BizeeBox return receptacles within 30 days to avoid being charged a replacement fee. BizeeBox will collect the used containers, sanitize them at a dishwashing facility and redistribute to restaurants.

The founders intend to begin offering the service in early 2014, with the goal of eventual expansion.

