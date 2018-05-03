BizHawk: CorePower Yoga Opening Near Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

CorePower Yoga is coming to La Cumbre Plaza area in Santa Barbara.

Studio manager Cara Gilligan said the new studio, at 3889 La Cumbre Plaza Lane, is set to open May 14 and will be the third studio between Santa Barbara and Goleta.

“CorePower Yoga has a long foundation in connection ... connecting people, connecting people to their yoga practice and offering a safe space,” Gilligan told Noozhawk. “We’re just happy that people love it as much as we do.”

The new center will take the spot of the former AT&T building, near the Habit restaurant and The Marc residential development.

The other South Coast CorePower Yoga locations are at 6992 Market Place Dr. in Goleta and 1129 State St. in Santa Barbara.

“With this high intensity workout, you’ll push past physical boundaries with an open mind and a beating heart, turning doubt into security, strangers into friends and stress into sweat,” the web site states.

Hibbett Sports

Birmingham-based premium athleisure retailer has opened a new location in the Santa Maria Town Center Mall at 333 Town Center East, which is the seventh Hibbett Sports store in California.

“We are excited to bring the Santa Maria Valley new job opportunities and easy access to the latest in sports and fitness apparel, footwear and sporting equipment,” said Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO, Hibbett Sports.

The 5,000-square-foot store features exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands including Nike, Jordan, Adidas and Under Armour.

Customers will also have access to inventory from Hibbett’s Wholesaling & Logistics Facility, vendors and over 1,000 Hibbett Sports stores nationwide.

Tax revenue up, down

Santa Barbara received $5.36 million in sales tax revenues during the final quarter of 2017, a 5.6-percent decrease from the same quarter last year.

The city stated that the decline was largely due to the impacts of the Thomas Fire on local businesses. The city's sales tax budget is $21,966,100.

Hotel bed tax, or transient occupancy tax revenues were up 4.7 percent and 0.8 percent in February and March, respectively.

Santa Barbara collected $1.15 million in February and $1.38 million in March of 2018.

The city has collected approximately $14 million in TOT revenues through nine months of this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. The city’s adopted TOT budget is $19,262,400.

Chamber move

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region recently moved offices and is now located at 211 E. Victoria Street, Suite E.

The chamber was previously located at 104 W. Anapamu St., but Chamber CEO Ken Oplinger said the space was too large and the organization needed something smaller.

