BizHawk: Bizerk Costume Shop on State Street Closing; Owners Seeking New Location

The future of the Bizerk costume shop in downtown Santa Barbara remains uncertain since receiving an unexpected eviction notice this month, and its owners are feverishly working to keep the store from closing completely.

Co-owners David Sampanis and Michelle Dalton said they were told to close up the space they lease on a month-to-month basis at 432 State St. by Saturday — an unexpected order from a landlord who hopes to go a different direction with the space.

The property manager could not be reached to explain why Bizerk was evicted or what might soon be moving into the space.

The owners are trying to sell six years worth of vintage costume, movie prop, wig and other accessory inventory by then, offering 75 percent off everything to make a next step easier.

“Just moving the stuff is at least a two-week job,” Sampanis told Noozhawk. “We’ve been looking for another place, but we haven’t found anything that makes sense yet. For sure, we’re going to do Halloween. Everything is up in the air still.”

An online-only store or a by-appointment sales model were also among options the owners will keep patrons abreast to from its Facebook page.

“The love and support we’ve been getting from people has been really overwhelming,” he said. “It’s not just a business, it’s really a relationship and a business.”

Pizza Hut Opens in Goleta

A Pizza Hut has opened in Goleta at 5915 Calle Real, Suite A.

The large national chain, which was founded in 1958, has just one other Santa Barbara County location, in Santa Maria.

Yelp Ranks Los Agaves

Yelp has released a list of the nation’s top 100 places to eat in 2015, and Santa Barbara’s Los Agaves has made the cut.

Los Agaves, which opened its original location seven years ago at the corner of Milpas and Cota streets, came in at No. 64 — the only local restaurant on the list.

Yelp analyzed nearly 10 years of restaurant reviews before highlighting Los Agaves, which is about to open its fourth location this spring at the Shoppes at Westlake Village.

Two other locations opened within the past year at 2911 De la Vina St. and in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

“We are extremely grateful for our loyal customers and your continued support of Los Agaves,” owner Carlos Luna said in a statement.

Carrillo Plaza Sold

Santa Barbara’s Carrillo Holdings LLC has sold Carrillo Plaza downtown, according to Savills Studley, the private commercial real estate firm that handled the sale.

New Group-Santa Barbara LLC — a private Los Angeles-based real estate company — bought the Starbucks-anchored plaza at 210 W. Carrillo Blvd. for approximately $12.2 million.

The property at the corner of De la Vina Street and Carrillo Boulevard is comprised of a mix of neighborhood businesses, including Tino’s Italian Grocery, which recently moved from the De la Guerra Street location it occupied for more than 40 years.

Freeman’s Expands Delivery Zone

Freeman’s Flying Chicken has expanded its delivery area to include Fairview Avenue in Goleta to Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

Open from 4 to 9 p.m. daily, Freeman’s Flying Chicken is located at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The family-focused, quick casual takeout or delivery eatery opened late last year.

