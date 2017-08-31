BizHawk: Country Homesteading Store Comes to Carpinteria

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

If you ever wanted to learn how to raise chickens in your backyard, there’s a place in Carpinteria that will show you how.

Heritage Goods & Supply is bringing the country life into the city.

“We developed this lifestyle store to bring elements of the homestead here,” said co-owner Emma Moore, who specializes in food, cooking and fermenting.

The store at 5100 Carpinteria Avenue sells products and provides information to people on how to can, pickle, ferment and make sourdough bread. It also offers materials and information on how to beekeep, raise chicks and even milk a cow.

The idea for a store was hatched after Moore and her co-owners, Ashley Moore (no relation) and Lauren Malloy, began offering workshops on homesteading. People were so excited about learning the country crafts that they also wanted a place to buy the materials.

It’s a natural fit for Emma Moore, who grew up on a dairy farm in the Central Valley.

“It’s definitely going back to my roots,” she said

The store sells honey, dough whisks, ceramic pottery, baskets, skin care and herbal products, and clothes for men, women and children.

The skin care ingredients are pure and whole, she said.

“We’re making food for your face,” she said.

People can also learn how to make their own incense, dye fabrics with color from plants, and use copper tools to give energy back to the earth.

Moore said that people get food so fast and efficiently these days that “we have kind of lost touch with our roots. We haven’t kept those connections.”

The store recently received a new batch of chicks that are for sale.

“There’s something so beautiful about raising an animal and the connection you get when you care for it,” she said.

The store, which opened on Aug. 26, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TrackR Returns to Goleta

TrackR is coming back to Goleta.



Founders Chris Herbert and Christian Smith, who started the company out of their garage in Goleta, are moving back — to a nearly 39,000-square-foot office at 7410 Hollister Ave in the Hollister Business Park.

TrackR makes item trackers and an app that help users locate personal items, including keys, wallets, and even pets.



"TrackR outgrew its location in downtown Santa Barbara and decided Goleta was a better fit for the new chapter underway," broker Liam Murphy said.

Murphy represented TrackR in the transaction, along with Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes, who also represented the landlord. All three are partners with Hayes Commercial Group.

Imagine X Celebrates New Location

Imagine X Functional Neurology held a black tie event to celebrate its new office at 804 Anacapa St.

The company helps patients with issues such as migraine headaches, dizziness and vertigo, head injuries, concussion TBI and whiplash and other persistent pain problems, according to its Web site.

Finch & Fork Has New Food & Beverage Director

Finch & Fork and Kimpton Canary Hotel have announced Patrick Bryant as their new director of Food and Beverage.

Bryant will oversee all food and beverage operations for Canary’s 97 rooms, over 7,300 square feet of meeting and event spaces, and its restaurant, Finch & Fork.

Bryant has more than two decades of industry experience working in high-end and high-volume restaurants and hotels across the country.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .