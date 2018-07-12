Thursday, July 12 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Creamistry Introduces Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream to Santa Barbara

Macy's building will get European Chrismas theme; Mollie's opens in downtown Santa Barbara; Night Lizard Brewing headed to State Street

Ice cream store interior Click to view larger
Creamistry opened at 935 State St. in Santa Barbara at the beginning of July, featuring liquid nitrogen ice cream. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 12, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.

The heat may have brought a brutal summer to Santa Barbara, but fortunately Creamistry has arrived to help cool us off. 

The ice cream shop at 935 State St. opened at the beginning of July. On Thursday morning, a line began outside the store 15 minutes before the 11:30 a.m. opening.

“The first two weeks have been really busy,” said Jason Levi, a self-described "creamologist" at the shop. "It’s been pretty hectic."

Creamistry officially marks Santa Barbara's entry into the liquid nitrogen ice cream craze that is sweeping the country. Faced with competition, shop owners are getting creative and converting into boutique ice cream stores.

At Creamistry, works inject liquid nitrogren into a liquid mixture of milk, sugar, cream and various flavors. The concoction freezes instantly to create a unique ice cream flavor. 

"The difference between us and other ice cream stores is, since we flash freeze it with liquid nitrogen, it’s a little bit denser, more creamy and more flavorful," Levi said.

Levi said that regular ice cream has about 30 percent air inside it. Levi said his favorite flavor is cotton candy.

The shop has 30 flavors and toppings. It offers shakes, floats, and ice cream sandwiches. 

Christmas in Santa Barbara

We may not know the future of the vacant Macy's building in downtown Santa Barbara, but this Christmas, it is going to come alive with some old school tradition.

Santa Barbara will host a European-style Christmas Night Market at 701 State St., at the former Macy's building in Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants.

Amy Cooper, owner of Plum Goods on State Street, told Noozhawk that the Santa Barbara Night Market will begin on Black Friday, Nov. 23, and run every evening through Jan. 6. 

"Every Christmas, all over Europe, craftsmen, retailers, wineries and artisans exhibit their goods in a traditional night market often known for its lively and unique shopping experience," the new Website states.

"This year, Santa Barbara Night Market LLC, is proud to bring this tradition to State Street with holiday themed décor, live music, carolers, food, beverages and all the best products the Central Coast has to offer."

For booking exhibition questions, contact Lindsay at [email protected]

Mollies opens

State Street storefront Click to view larger
Mollie’s has opened up a second restaurant at 1218 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

State Street also has a new restaurant. Mollie's has opened up at 1218 State St., the former site of Tupelo Junction.

It's the sister restaurant of Trattoria Mollie in Montecito, which is run by Ali Ahlstrand. His mother, Chef Mollie, is the executive chef.

The family has long wanted to expand their restaurant onto State Street, and took quick advantage of being in the Theatre District. The two restaurants will feature the same menu. 

The opening date is unclear, but State Street will also get a new brewery soon. 

Bottoms Up

Night Lizard Brewing Company plans to move into 607 State St.

The brewery specializes in high-quality craft beers using fresh, local ingredients.

The company has partnered with Castle Dog Woodworking to build the bar top and tables. Some of the seating will be made out of reclaimed redwood from a tree on the Mesa. The tree died from the drought. 

"Although we are sad that it came down, we are happy knowing that it will be such a prominent part of our brewery, and hopefully its presence will bring awareness to the local impacts of climate change here in Santa Barbara," according the company's Web site.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

