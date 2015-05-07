Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Crushcakes Café to Open Montecito Location This Weekend

The Nugget buys Arlington Tavern, Merci To Go eatery sets up shop in Montecito and Staples will close its Santa Maria store

Crushcakes Café‘s new South Coast location at 1150 Coast Village Road, Suite E in Montecito is expected to open Saturday.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 7, 2015 | 5:53 p.m.

Crushcakes Café plans to open a new location in Montecito this weekend.

The new café at 1150 Coastal Village Road, Suite E marks the fourth location for the regional chain, which was started by Santa Barbara native Shannon Gaston in 2008.

That first location at 1315 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara was joined soon after by a second at 4945 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria in February 2011 and a third a year later at 6533 Trigo Rd., Suite 105 in the Loop in Isla Vista.

Gaston could not be reached for comment about the newest location, but a Crushcakes manager confirmed the Montecito space is set to open Saturday.

The Montecito location replaces plans to open another Crushcakes in the Mill Project at 406 Haley St. in Santa Barbara, according to the manager, who couldn’t comment on details of the change.

Arlington Tavern to Close

After spending three years in the shadow of its namesake theater, Santa Barbara’s Arlington Tavern restaurant will close this month.

The owner of the Nugget restaurants in Goleta and Summerland has purchased the eatery at 21 W. Victoria St. with the intent of turning the Arlington Tavern into his third South Coast location, according to Arlington Tavern staff.

An exact closing date hasn't been set, but ownership was slated to change June 1. Owners of the establishments could not be reached for comment.

Merci To Go Opens

Merci To Go has opened in the Montecito Country Mart at 1024 Coast Village Road.

The shop serving farm-fresh sandwiches, salads, dinners and desserts is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Staples Closing

The Staples store in Santa Maria at 2170 Bradley Road will close May 16.

A decision to close the location was made by the larger corporation. On Friday, a spokeswoman said: "We continually evaluate our store performance to ensure we’re operating the business in the best way. As customers shift online, we are taking aggressive action to right-size our retail footprint. We are committed to providing great service and every product businesses need whether it’s in-store, online or through mobile."

A store manager said Staples will host a series of sales until its closure date next Saturday.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

