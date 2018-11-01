Friday, November 2 , 2018, 12:33 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Dart Coffee Co. Opens in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Bettina Pizza debuts on Coast Village Road; Rosewood Miramar Beach hires managing director; Lompoc hosts 'shop local' day

Two women in coffee shop. Click to view larger
Owner Erica Carter Dart, left and manager Melissa Harwood prepare coffee drinks at the Coffee Dart Co. in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 1, 2018 | 10:02 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community.

The Funk Zone in Santa Barbara has a new coffee shop.

Dart Coffee Co. opened eight days ago at 121 E. Yanonali St.

The shop shares a space with Tyger Tyger and Monkey Shine, and offers drip coffee, pulled-shot speciality drinks and organic teas. The company roasts the coffee on-site.

The shop is the creation Erica Carter Dart and Dr. James David Dart. Erica is a painter and owns a studio across the street.

They live in the nearby condos at the corner of Garden and Yanonali street, and the Funk Zone is their home. 

"This is my corner, my golden triangle," Erica said. 

She said she is excited about being in the Funk Zone, which has grown rapidly in recent  years.

"It's vibrant, it's different than downtown, although we are cheering for downtown," she said.

Erica Dart said the company only only uses organic, fair trade coffee beans from small-lot indigenous farmers. All coffee is roasted daily, on site.

"We would love for people to come in," Dart said.

Bettina Pizza Opens on Coast Village Road

Husband-and-wife team Brendan Smith and Rachel Greenspan have opened Bettina, a pizza restaurant in the Montecito Country Mart, 1014 Coast Village Road.

Pizza Click to view larger
Bettina is a new a pizza restaurant in the Montecito Country Mart. (Contributed photo)

The menu is “California cuisine with an Italian accent," Greenspan said. 

“Early in our careers, Brendan and I both experienced the way that food can create an ecosystem that brings people together,” Greenspan said. “When we started talking seriously about opening a business, we knew that we wanted it to be a place where our vendors, staff, and guests all felt like they were being welcomed into our home.”

The restaurant opened for dinner on Monday, and on Nov. 16., the restaurant will be open for lunch too, seven days a week.

The menu features Smith’s naturally leavened breads along with Neapolitan-style pizzas, which are slow-fermented over 48 hours and blasted in a wood-fired oven, which produces a blistered, puffy crust and a chewy interior.

The ingredients also includes seasonal produce and sustainably produced meats that the couple sources from  "artisans, farmers, and foragers."

The 2000-square-foot restaurant has 14 tables, nine bar seats and five counter seats. 

Rosewood Miramar Beach Hires Managing Director

Seán Carney Click to view larger
Seán Carney

The Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito has appointed Seán Carney as managing director.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach is a luxury resort set to open in 2019. Carney will oversee all aspects of the property, including the resort’s six dining venues.

Previously, Carney worked as managing director of Lough Eske Castle, A Solis Hotel in Donegal, Ireland. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international hospitality management from Queen Margaret University College in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seán to the Rosewood Miramar Beach team as we approach the upcoming opening of the property, which represents a significant moment for the brand,” said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. “With his extensive experience in the industry and demonstrated track-record establishing top-tier properties across the globe, Seán is a welcome addition to Rosewood and will be instrumental in establishing this resort as a world-class destination.”

Montecito Estate Listed at $15.9 Million

Giant Montecito estate Click to view larger
A four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 8,821-square-foot home on an 84-acre lot in Montecito is on the market for $15,995,000. (Contributed photo)

A four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 8,821-square-foot home on an 84-acre parcel is on the market for $15,995,000.

Barbara Koutnik and Andrew Templeton, affiliate agents with the Montecito office of Coldwell Banker residential brokerage, listed the property at 370 Ortega Ridge Road.

The single-level Spanish Villa includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and a large office. The courtyard entry has a large swimming pool, open patios and covered veranda along with regulation tennis court, according to a news release.

The grounds feature avocado and lemon trees, and a guest house.

“Ortega Ridge Ranch is a magnificent coastal agricultural estate with unsurpassed ocean, island, coastline and mountain views from every vantage point,” Koutnik said. “The natural beauty of this estate will surprise you with the expansive lawns, established botanicals, flowering and native plantings and wide pathways throughout the property to allow for orchard access and nature hikes on your own property. The property also offers low property taxes due to the Williamson Act Agriculture Preserve status.”

Lompoc Hosting Shop Small Day

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and American Express are sponsoring Shop Small Saturday, Saturday, Nov. 24, in Lompoc.

Shoppers can pick up a map and visit six participating businesses to have their maps validated and turn them in for a chance to win a Shop Lompoc gift bag full of local business goodies and certificates. Businesses participate having a sale, offering a gift with purchase or other creative ways, according to a news release. 

Businesses that want to particpate must sign up, turn in cash, credit card, or a check payable to the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with a donation to the Shop Lompoc gift bags. The fee is $25 for Chamber members, and $35 for non-members. 

All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 12. For more information, contact the chamber at 805.736.4567 or email [email protected]

Bed-Tax Revenues Up

Santa Barbara's transient-occupancy tax revenues continue to rise.

The city received $1.85 million in transient occupancy taxes for the month of September 2018, which is .8 percent higher than the same month a year prior. 

The city has collected $6.5 million through three months of this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30. The city expects to collect $19,605,700 this fiscal year.

The opening of the Hotel Californian has boosted transient occupancy taxes, also known as bed taxes, this fiscal year. 

