BizHawk: Deckers Outdoor Corp. Opens Retail Shops at Cabrillo Business Park

An on-site retail store has opened at Deckers Outdoor Corp. in Goleta in an effort to showcase the popular shoe company’s products while fine-tuning the customer experience.

The Deckers Brand Showcase first opened to customers at the company’s new headquarters at 250 Coromar Drive on Feb. 13, and a grand opening is planning for March 18.

Passersby may have noticed the colorful logos of brands such as Teva, UGG and Sanuk on the outside of shops, which feature a diverse range of footwear products.

“The new store is aptly named, and will serve as the showcase for all of the Deckers brands and our expression of next generation retail — utilizing the latest technology combined with compelling merchandising to elevate the customer experience,” Dave Powers, president of OmniChannel for Deckers, said in a statement.

“Shop in store using iPads, customize your product, order online, ship direct to your home free of charge or pick up in store. Whatever the preference, our goal is to align our capabilities to customer demand, and the Deckers Brand Showcase store will allow us to test initiatives that enhance service, deliver new types of retail content and create interactions that deepen our engagement and drive customer loyalty.”

Artisan Market Opens in Goleta

A Local Artisans Market will host a grand opening on Saturday, March 8 in Goleta’s Calle Real Shopping Center.

The new market will be located in the parking lot near the Goleta Outback Steakhouse at 5690 Calle Real, according to The Towbes Group, which manages the shopping center.

The opening will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will continue every Saturday thereafter.

Local vendors will feature an array of specialty food items from farmers, food artisans, cottage food operators, as well as handmade crafts and jewelry.

Bacara Resort & Spa Taps Shelby Sim

Bacara Resort & Spa has hired Shelby Sim as sales manager.

In his new role, Sim, who has served as the director of business development for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for the past two years, will remain active in the local business community, leading Bacara’s corporate sales efforts.

“Shelby is a very well-respected member of our local community,” said Kathleen Cochran, Bacara’s general manager. “We are honored to share in his talents as we further expand our corporate partnerships with businesses in Goleta and Santa Barbara.”

Sim’s last day at the chamber will be Tuesday.

Baskin-Robbins to Reopen in Lompoc

Baskin-Robbins will host a grand reopening celebration this Saturday at its newest location at 419 North H St. in Lompoc.

A longtime fan of the Baskin-Robbins brand, franchisee Kelly Stone will open the ice cream specialty store in Lompoc to share the Baskin Robbins experience and its world-class ice cream flavors, including favorites like Pralines ‘n Cream, Jamoca Almond Fudge and the Flavor of the Month, Love Potion #31 Dark.

Guests will also enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, live entertainment, fun giveaways and great deals from noon to 4 p.m.

Several local dignitaries will highlight a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m., and Stone plans to donate a $250 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County for its work in the local community.

Surf Air CEO Stepping Down

The founder and CEO of Surf Air is reportedly officially stepping down.

Wade Eyerly will be replaced by former Exclusive Resorts and Frontier Airlines CEO Jeff Potter, according to media sources.

The Santa Monica-based all-you-can-fly airline began offering trips for fee-paying members at the Santa Barbara Airport last summer.

