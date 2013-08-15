BizHawk: Deja Vu Antique Mall Opens in Old Town Orcutt

Hardy Diagnostics helps explore space, Figueroa Mountain hosts fundraiser and Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce seeks volunteers for airport welcome center

The Deja Vu Antique Mall opened last Friday in Old Town Orcutt, moving into space vacated earlier this year by Orcutt Brew Co.

Local Wendy Steller said the location at 315 S. Broadway St. is perfect for displaying antiques from 25 premiere dealers, with everything from Chevy chic to repurposed materials, linens and more.

Steller and her husband, Mark, have owned nearby Old Town Market for the past nine years, where Wendy Stellar had been selling antiques from the back of the store.

The new location, which has been vacant since Orcutt Brew closed in January, allows 3,000 square feet of floor space — including a large outdoor patio — instead of the former 800 square feet. The antique mall will also sell some sandwiches and cold beverages.

“It’s so breathtaking here,” Wendy Stellar told Noozhawk. “It’s so ideal for an antique mall setting. There’s something for everyone.”

Hardy Diagnostics Involved in Space Studies

A Santa Maria-based Hardy Diagnostics product is involved in an expedition to the International Space Station to help study the effects of space travel on human health.

Astronauts are expected to use the Hardy Diagnostics’ products as part of a NASA micro biome experiment, which will study the changes that occur in microbes in and on the body during a space mission and general health risks to astronauts.



The study will also monitor astronauts’ stress levels, immune system, perspiration, blood and gastrointestinal samples.



“We are proud to serve the men and woman exploring space,” Hardy Diagnostics President Jay Hardy said in a statement. “Any knowledge gained that will improve their safety is very rewarding for all of us.”

Figueroa Mountain Hosts Fundraiser

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. is hosting a “Benefit Beers” fundraiser every Wednesday in August, with proceeds going to the Surfrider Foundation Santa Barbara Chapter.

The brewery’s Santa Barbara tasting room at 137 Anacapa St. will host the benefits from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in an effort to promote and support coastal protection and preservation in Santa Barbara County.

Figueroa Mountain will donate 50 percent of every beer sale from the Benefit Beers Tap.

Santa Barbara Airport to Gain Visitor’s Center

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help staff a soon-to-be established welcome center in the Santa Barbara Airport.

Volunteers are needed to welcome visitors to the Santa Barbara and Goleta area and to work some of three shifts per day, seven days a week.

Those interested are asked to contact Annmarie Rogers at [email protected] or 805.689.4873.

Bedford Winery Plans Dinner Show

Los Alamos-based Bedford Winery has planned its 11th Annual W.I.N.O. Radio Dinner Show for over Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Aug. 31.



For 2013, the Bedford Radio Players will present “WTF: Wine Time...FINALLY!” hosted by Fred "Garrison" Sanders at 448 Bell St. in downtown Los Alamos.

The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and feature a wine country dinner to complement Bedford wines, authentic folk and blue grass music, comedy skits and more.

The cost is $55 per person and $45 for Bedford Wine Club and wine industry members. For reservations, call 805.344.2107 or email [email protected].

