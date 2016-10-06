BizHawk: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens in Goleta

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

The long-awaited Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opened its door to Goletans on Sept. 29, becoming the latest in a seemingly endless stream of businesses and restaurants to open in the city’s recently finished Hollister Village shopping center at 7000 Hollister Ave.

The establishment is also the latest in a line of over 500 Dickey’s across the county. The family-owned Dallas, Texas-based chain, founded in 1941, has another Santa Barbara County location at 2212 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

Dickey’s menu revolves around slow-smoked meats, but also offers sandwiches, sides, stuffed baked potatoes and salads.

The restaurant fits its location well given the shortage of barbecue establishments in the area, said Gary Chhina, the restaurant’s new owner.

“There’s going to be a line if you come for dinner or lunch,” he said. “The staff is really friendly; we’re guest-first.”

Chhina, who has several years’ experience in the fast-casual dining industry, was 22 when he reached out to Dickey’s about starting his own franchise, and “they welcomed me with open arms.”

Now 23, Chhina told Noozhawk he’s working on opening another Dickey’s in downtown Santa Barbara in the coming months.

As part of four weeks of giveaways and deals, the restaurant announced that three patrons can receive free barbecue for a year by ordering online, signing up for its loyalty club or using the hashtag #1FreeYearofBBQ on any social media page.

For the next two Thursdays, the first 50 customers can have a free taste of its Buffalo and Bleu Butcher Taco, Dickey’s announced, and uniformed first responders will receive 50 percent off meals on Fridays.

Radius Commercial Real Estate acquires Hagelis Group in Ventura

Santa Barbara-based Radius Commercial Real Estate announced this week that it has acquired Hagelis Group, a Ventura-based retail firm.

Hagelis co-founders Linda and Bill Hagelis will become senior vice presidents with their firm’s new parent company, Radius said in a statement.

The acquisition marks the company’s second considerable expansion in the last year, it said, after the firm added business brokering services and a ranch, vineyard and agriculture division in 2015.

Acquiring Hagelis gives Radius a valuable foothold in Ventura County, and “is expected to give investors and tenants more access and options throughout the Tri-Counties” region, Radius said.

Santa Barbara McDonald’s franchises sold

Dave Peterson, the longtime owner of several South Coast McDonald’s franchises, has sold his four Santa Barbara locations in a transaction completed Oct. 1.

Peterson’s family opened the 1,103rd McDonald’s decades ago at 146 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta, which he will remain owner of along with the one in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

The four locations Peterson sold are located at 3940 State St., 1213 State St., 1906 Cliff Dr. and 29 N. Milpas St.

Peterson told Noozhawk handing off most of his establishments will allow him to spend more time with his friends and family and “see what else I can do with my life.”

He’s grateful to the community for the opportunity for his family and staff to work here, he said.

Groundbreaking ceremony set for Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito

Caruso Affiliated, the developers behind the 16-acre “ultra-luxury” Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito resort, will break ground on their long-awaited project at 11 a.m. Monday.

Slated to open during the summer of 2018, the oceanfront development on South Jameson Lane will offer 161 guestrooms in the forms of one-story cottages and bungalows.

The resort’s amenities will include a signature restaurant, an oceanfront restaurant and bar, two swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center and a 6,000-square-foot ballroom.

Caruso Affiliated, led by prominent Los Angeles developer Rick Caruso, bought the property in 2007 and is the third owner since the original Miramar Beach Hotel closed in 2000.

Caruso raised more than $200 million to finance the project before demolishing the original buildings in 2012.

The project received final approval in April 2015.

