BizHawk: Dollar Tree Store Coming to Fairview Center in Goleta

Sprouts may be eyeing Milpas Street location; Riviera Towel renovates new digs; Santa Maria Chamber chief elected to regional post

Sprouts and Starbucks in Goleta are getting a new neighbor.

A Dollar Tree Store is moving into the space between Sprouts and Starbucks, at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in the Fairview Center.

The national chain offers a wide variety of items, everything from kitchen, dining and home furnishings to toys, books, crafts and health and beauty supplies.

The company has an application for a sign into the Goleta Design Review Board, scheduled to be heard on March 12.

"I'm looking forward to Goleta offering an expanded range of pricing options for food and furnishings," said Goleta City Councilman James Kyriaco. "I am looking forward to more choices and a broader range of choices.

The store is expected to open this fall.

Councilman Roger Aceves said he is happy to see the store moving forward.

"It is nice that it fills a space that's been vacant for months," Aceves said.

When Sprouts opened in 2016, it didn't lease the entire space occupied by the former Vons and Haggen markets.

Another Sprouts?

Word going around is that another Sprouts is going to open inside the former Trader Joe's spot at 29 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

KEYT reporter John Palminteri tweeted on Tuesday that health food store Sprouts was going into the spot.

BizHawk reached out to Sprouts and was told by spokesperson Kalia Pang: "We haven't announced a store in that area, but I have you on our media list and will be in touch if we have news in the future."

Sounds likes it is happening.

Riviera Towel Spreads

Albert and Shannon DiPadova recently renovated the old Harlequin dance store at 17 W. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara, next to D'Angelos, into one of the largest offerings of Turkish Towels on the West Coast.

The married couple owned Due Maternity on State Street for seven years before launching The Riviera Towel Company.

The company strives to create beautiful towels and textiles that help fund marine agencies working to heal and protect our oceans. The company imports towels from Turkey, Tunisia and Greece, and Shannon customizes the towels with various styles, patterns and colors.

A percentage of the sale of each towel goes to the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other marine organizations. The towels are thin and dry fast. The roll up tight, and can be used as fashion accessories, such as wraps and scarves.

They come in about 60 different styles and design, and in 10 colors.

Santa Maria Chamber Chief Elected to Regional Post

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glenn Morris has been elected to serve on the Western Association of Chamber Executives board of directors as their chairman-elect.



“I’m honored to be asked by my peers to serve in a leadership position on the WACE Board,” Morris said in a statement. “The opportunity to interact with some of the best chamber leaders in the country on a regular basis makes me smarter, and hopefully leads to improvements in how we serve our community.”



Morris acknowledged support from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber staff and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber board of directors.

“It is the support system here locally that allows me to take opportunities like serving on the WACE Board,” Morris he sad. “Having a reliable team locally is what affords me the opportunity to take leadership positions like this one that will ultimately benefit our local chamber and community as a whole."

