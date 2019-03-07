Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 8 , 2019, 2:28 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Dollar Tree Store Coming to Fairview Center in Goleta

Sprouts may be eyeing Milpas Street location; Riviera Towel renovates new digs; Santa Maria Chamber chief elected to regional post

A Dollar Tree Store is moving into the space between Sprouts and Starbucks at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in the Fairview Center in Goleta. Click to view larger
A Dollar Tree Store is moving into the space between Sprouts and Starbucks at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in the Fairview Center in Goleta. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 7, 2019 | 9:52 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Sprouts and Starbucks in Goleta are getting a new neighbor.

Dollar Tree Store is moving into the space between Sprouts and Starbucks, at 175 N. Fairview Ave. in the Fairview Center.

The national chain offers a wide variety of items, everything from kitchen, dining and home furnishings to toys, books, crafts and health and beauty supplies. 

The company has an application for a sign into the Goleta Design Review Board, scheduled to be heard on March 12.

"I'm looking forward to Goleta offering an expanded range of pricing options for food and furnishings," said Goleta City Councilman James Kyriaco. "I am looking forward to more choices and a broader range of choices.

The store is expected to open this fall.

Councilman Roger Aceves said he is happy to see the store moving forward.

"It is nice that it fills a space that's been vacant for months," Aceves said. 

When Sprouts opened in 2016, it didn't lease the entire space occupied by the former Vons and Haggen markets.

Another Sprouts?

Word going around is that another Sprouts is going to open inside the former Trader Joe's spot at 29 S. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

KEYT reporter John Palminteri tweeted on Tuesday that health food store Sprouts was going into the spot.

BizHawk reached out to Sprouts and was told by spokesperson Kalia Pang: "We haven't announced a store in that area, but I have you on our media list and will be in touch if we have news in the future."

Sounds likes it is happening. 

Riviera Towel Spreads

Albert and Shannon DiPadova recently renovated the old Harlequin dance store at 17 W. Gutierrez St. in Santa Barbara, next to D'Angelos, into one of the largest offerings of Turkish Towels on the West Coast. 

The married couple owned Due Maternity on State Street for seven years before launching The Riviera Towel Company.

The company strives to create beautiful towels and textiles that help fund marine agencies working to heal and protect our oceans. The company imports towels from Turkey, Tunisia and Greece, and Shannon customizes the towels with various styles, patterns and colors.

A percentage of the sale of each towel goes to the Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other marine organizations. The towels are thin and dry fast. The roll up tight, and can be used as fashion accessories, such as wraps and scarves.

Glenn Morris Click to view larger
Glenn Morris (Noozhawk file photo)

They come in about 60 different styles and design, and in 10 colors.

Santa Maria Chamber Chief Elected to Regional Post

Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glenn Morris has been elected to serve on the Western Association of Chamber Executives board of directors as their chairman-elect.

“I’m honored to be asked by my peers to serve in a leadership position on the WACE Board,” Morris said in a statement. “The opportunity to interact with some of the best chamber leaders in the country on a regular basis makes me smarter, and hopefully leads to improvements in how we serve our community.”

Morris acknowledged support from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber staff and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber board of directors.

“It is the support system here locally that allows me to take opportunities like serving on the WACE Board,” Morris he sad. “Having a reliable team locally is what affords me the opportunity to take leadership positions like this one that will ultimately benefit our local chamber and community as a whole."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction and I maintain relationships for many years."

Full Profile >

 
 