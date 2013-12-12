BizHawk: Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy Closes After Two Decades Downtown

Fresh Market opens on Milpas Street, Bacara Resort to host World of Pinot Noir and Inogen announces new product

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The Medicine Shoppe pharmacy in downtown Santa Barbara has silently closed up shop after nearly 20 years at the corner of State and Micheltorena streets.

Pharmacy patrons were given no notice of the closure outside of signs posted last weekend in the windows and on the back door of the location at 1435 State St., according to Dr. David Thomasco, who owns the other Medicine Shoppe franchise location in Santa Barbara at 3605 State St.

Signs directed customers to refill their prescriptions at the CVS Pharmacy at 222 W. Carrillo St., where all records had been transferred.

The lease of the downtown Medicine Shoppe, which was owned by a franchisee and not the national company, was going to be up in February, but the owner negotiated to be out of the space by the end of December instead, said Bob Bartlein of Bartlein & Company, which manages the property.

The previous owner could not be reached for comment, and no other business has yet committed to lease the space.

Thomasco said financial trouble was most likely responsible for the closure that will not affect Thomasco’s family-owned and operated pharmacy, which is dealing with an influx of displaced patients.

Fresh Market Opens on Milpas Street

The Fresh Market hosted a grand opening celebration at its newest location at 222 N. Milpas St. this week.

The neighborhood market opened its doors at 8 a.m. Wednesday with a host of festivities, including “Cracking of the Parmesan,” a gourmet version of the traditional ribbon-cutting event, free sample giveaways and awarding a free reusable shopping bag to the first 1,000 customers.

The Milpas location is the company’s fifth store in California, and its 151st in the Southeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and West Coast.

Chef demonstrations and sampling were expected to continue through Saturday, and at least 5 percent of grand opening day sales were donated to a national charitable partner.

Bacara Resort to Host World of Pinot Noir Event

The 14th annual World of Pinot Noir, a two-day event celebrating that alluring wine grape, will be hosted Feb. 28 through March 1 at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

The event will feature the new venue and mark 2014 as the 10th anniversary of the iconic movie Sideways.

The effect of pinot noir on film and vice-versa will be explored via a panel comprised of participants from the movie as well as a more recent wine-related film, Somm, in a Saturday seminar titled "Hollywood & Wine."

The world's most important wine-growing regions will be represented at seminars, dinners and grand tastings.

Inogen Unveils New Product

Inogen has announced the creation of an improved Inogen One G2 portable oxygen concentrator.

This improvement on the existing product comes as part of the company's greater plan to provide oxygen therapy to increase freedom and independence for oxygen therapy users, according to a news release.

The product improvements allow users more versatility to accommodate higher flow requirements. The Inogen One G2 portable oxygen concentrator has been expanded from five flow settings to six, and offers the highest oxygen output of any portable oxygen concentrator of the same weight.

These product specifications apply to all new units purchased after Oct. 1.

Active Life Scientific Featured in Mayo Clinic

UC Santa Barbara startup Active Life Scientific Inc. and its medical technology were recently featured in Mayo Clinic.

“Mayo Clinic: Add Bone Deterioration to Diabetes Complications” discusses remarkable findings for diabetic patients that were enabled by a Active Life’s technology, which is currently allowing discoveries in pre-clinical and clinical research worldwide.

World-renowned inventor and UCSB professor Dr. Paul Hansma developed the Reference Point Indentation technology.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.