BizHawk: Allen Associates Powers Up New Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

Sansum Clinic breaks ground on new medical office, Tony Toro Construction launches a website and Cox Communications announces promotion of Dawn Sproul

Three electric-vehicle charging stations are now available to the public on an appointment-only basis at Allen Associates in Santa Barbara.

Allen Associates, a general contractor serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, recently installed the charging stations at its 201 N. Milpas St. office with a grant from the California Energy Commission.

The installation is consistent with the company’s environmental commitment and allows staff and clients to charge their EVs at the office.

A 5 kW solar system on the roof of Allen Associates, which was founded in 1983, powers the EV charging stations, along with electricity for the company’s office operations. The company’s building performance specialists division also has added the installation of solar EV charging stations to its service offerings.

Sansum Clinic Breaks Ground

Sansum Clinic and The Towbes Group hosted a groundbreaking to kick off construction of a new medical office park on the Foothill Triangle property at the southwest corner of Foothill and Cieneguitas roads.

The Sansum Clinic Foothill Medical Center will include two buildings in about 60,000 square feet of medical office space. The larger building along Foothill Road will have medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center, which will enable Sansum Clinic to align departments with similar needs under one roof. The smaller building will house the Sansum Clinic Eye Care Center.

Construction will take place throughout 2013, with an anticipated opening in mid-2014.

Before building a multispecialty clinic in Lompoc in 2003, the last facility Sansum Clinic built from the ground up was the multispecialty clinic at 317 W. Pueblo St. in Santa Barbara in 1976.

Tony Toro Construction Launches New Website

Tony Toro Construction announced the launch of its new website this week.

The website has been updated and includes a blog, which entertains and educates readers about various aspects of kitchen and bath remodeling, new construction and green construction in Santa Barbara.

“Our commitment to our clients is to build their homes with craftsmanship and beauty,” Tony Toro, president of the company, said in a news release. “With over 25 years experience in the home construction industry, we build with confidence and a ‘can do’ approach. We believe in attention to detail and utilizing the finest materials and skilled craftsmen.”

Cox Communications Promotes Dawn Sproul

Dawn Sproul has been promoted to director of Cox Communications in Santa Barbara.

Sproul joined Cox in 2001 as a local sales manager for Cox Media. In her expanded role as director, Sproul will oversee system operations and community outreach efforts. She will continue to serve as local sales manager for the company’s advertising division and as market leader in Santa Barbara, serving as a company liaison for employees and community leaders.

“I am so delighted to be a part of our wonderful Santa Barbara community, and am looking forward to exploring the many ways that Cox can continue to support the community where we live, work, and play, “ Sproul said in a news release.

Sproul has a history of success in leading teams, improving operations, and building partnerships in a variety of industries such as education, wellness, technology and media. Prior to Cox, she was channel sales manager for ABC-CLIO, an award-winning publishing company based in Goleta that specializes in print and electronic educational resources.

