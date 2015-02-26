Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Renovations of Farmer Boy Restaurant Pave the Way for June Reopening

Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar reopens, The Drunken Sailor pops up in Old Town Goleta and Hoffmann Brat Haus adds outdoor patio

Renovations at Farmer Boy Restaurant on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will begin soon, with a reopening slated for June.
Renovations at Farmer Boy Restaurant on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will begin soon, with a reopening slated for June.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 26, 2015 | 9:00 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The renovation of the temporarily closed Farmer Boy Restaurant will begin next month, putting a reopening date for the San Roque staple in June.

After receiving proper permits, the eatery’s new owner — Santa Barbara’s Bennett family — will now send crews in to give the longtime restaurant a modern update.

Farmer Boy Restaurant, which opened at 3427 State St. in 1958, closed in October after the original proprietor, Ralph Karleskint, decided to sell the joint last spring.

“It’s going to be a fresh take on a classic diner,” serial proprietor John Bennett said. “We’ll keep the name and we’ll keep the nostalgia.”

The Bennett family already owns Brophy Brothers Restaurant, On the Alley, the Cliff Room, part stake in Arch Rock and the recently opened Benchmark Eatery at 1201 State St.

Farmer Boy Restaurant plans to update the menu and hire back as many of the same staff as possible, Bennett told Noozhawk.

Sandbar Reopens

The Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar reopened at its downtown Santa Barbara location this week, unveiling its new “open air bar” concept.

The restaurant and bar at 514 State St. had been closed since last December for the extensive renovation before reopening Wednesday.

Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, which opened in 2006, is owned by the same purveyors of the Baja Sharkeez brand, which has a location just across the street at 525 State St.

The Drunken Sailor Launches

A new local pop-up restaurant called The Drunken Sailor has begun offering wood-fired pizzas and more as late-night grub in Old Town Goleta.

The Drunken Sailor, which bills itself as a seafood restaurant/pizza place/breakfast and brunch restaurant on Facebook, began operating out of the Goodland Kitchen patio at 231 South Magnolia Ave. in Goleta this month, making wood-fired pizzas, sides and desserts from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

The pop-up has also partnered with nearby Mercury Lounge, where customers can bring its food in to eat.

Future Drunken Sailor plans include bringing a Baja seafood menu to Sama Sama Kitchen for lunch in Santa Barbara and offering pizzas at the Goodland Kitchen on Saturdays for dinner, according to Facebook.

Hoffman Brat Haus Finishes Renovations

Santa Barbara’s German-inspired Hoffmann Brat Haus Restaurant has finished its outside patio remodel, complete with newly installed gas lamps and a new large fire pit.

The restaurant at 801 State St. offers beers from Germany and Belgium, including a second beer from the oldest brewery in the world: the Weihenstephaner Original Lager.

Hoffmann Brat Haus also now offers a “Drink the Tour” challenge, featuring 27 German beers. Customers receive a card that will be punched with each beer purchased, getting the 27th beer for free.

Armada Wine Celebrates One Year

Armada Wine & Beer Merchant will celebrate its one-year anniversary Saturday with food and drink specials.

The tasting room at 1129A State St. in Santa Barbara is inviting patrons for an event from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring food from Savoy Cafe & Deli, wine from Refugio Ranch Vineyard and beer from Telegraph Brewing.

Santa Barbara Public Market Offers Pairings

Merchants at Santa Barbara Public Market at 18 W. Victoria St. will offer free “perfect pairings” Saturday and Sunday, collaborating to create inventive food samplings from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.

For complete details, click here.

The public market is part of the Alma del Pueblo mixed-use project, which recently achieved a LEED Platinum certification.

Developers of the 37-unit mixed-use project implemented strategies contributing to the certification, including increased building density, drought tolerant landscapes, energy efficient design and systems, indoor water conservation measures, and education and outreach programs for building owners and the community.

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, just 6 percent of the total LEED certified projects have attained a LEED Platinum certification.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 