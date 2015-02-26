BizHawk: Renovations of Farmer Boy Restaurant Pave the Way for June Reopening

Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar reopens, The Drunken Sailor pops up in Old Town Goleta and Hoffmann Brat Haus adds outdoor patio

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The renovation of the temporarily closed Farmer Boy Restaurant will begin next month, putting a reopening date for the San Roque staple in June.

After receiving proper permits, the eatery’s new owner — Santa Barbara’s Bennett family — will now send crews in to give the longtime restaurant a modern update.

Farmer Boy Restaurant, which opened at 3427 State St. in 1958, closed in October after the original proprietor, Ralph Karleskint, decided to sell the joint last spring.

“It’s going to be a fresh take on a classic diner,” serial proprietor John Bennett said. “We’ll keep the name and we’ll keep the nostalgia.”

The Bennett family already owns Brophy Brothers Restaurant, On the Alley, the Cliff Room, part stake in Arch Rock and the recently opened Benchmark Eatery at 1201 State St.

Farmer Boy Restaurant plans to update the menu and hire back as many of the same staff as possible, Bennett told Noozhawk.

Sandbar Reopens

The Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar reopened at its downtown Santa Barbara location this week, unveiling its new “open air bar” concept.

The restaurant and bar at 514 State St. had been closed since last December for the extensive renovation before reopening Wednesday.

Sandbar Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, which opened in 2006, is owned by the same purveyors of the Baja Sharkeez brand, which has a location just across the street at 525 State St.

The Drunken Sailor Launches

A new local pop-up restaurant called The Drunken Sailor has begun offering wood-fired pizzas and more as late-night grub in Old Town Goleta.

The Drunken Sailor, which bills itself as a seafood restaurant/pizza place/breakfast and brunch restaurant on Facebook, began operating out of the Goodland Kitchen patio at 231 South Magnolia Ave. in Goleta this month, making wood-fired pizzas, sides and desserts from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

The pop-up has also partnered with nearby Mercury Lounge, where customers can bring its food in to eat.

Future Drunken Sailor plans include bringing a Baja seafood menu to Sama Sama Kitchen for lunch in Santa Barbara and offering pizzas at the Goodland Kitchen on Saturdays for dinner, according to Facebook.

Hoffman Brat Haus Finishes Renovations

Santa Barbara’s German-inspired Hoffmann Brat Haus Restaurant has finished its outside patio remodel, complete with newly installed gas lamps and a new large fire pit.

The restaurant at 801 State St. offers beers from Germany and Belgium, including a second beer from the oldest brewery in the world: the Weihenstephaner Original Lager.

Hoffmann Brat Haus also now offers a “Drink the Tour” challenge, featuring 27 German beers. Customers receive a card that will be punched with each beer purchased, getting the 27th beer for free.

Armada Wine Celebrates One Year

Armada Wine & Beer Merchant will celebrate its one-year anniversary Saturday with food and drink specials.

The tasting room at 1129A State St. in Santa Barbara is inviting patrons for an event from 5 to 8 p.m., featuring food from Savoy Cafe & Deli, wine from Refugio Ranch Vineyard and beer from Telegraph Brewing.

Santa Barbara Public Market Offers Pairings

Merchants at Santa Barbara Public Market at 18 W. Victoria St. will offer free “perfect pairings” Saturday and Sunday, collaborating to create inventive food samplings from 4 to 7 p.m. each day.

For complete details, click here.

The public market is part of the Alma del Pueblo mixed-use project, which recently achieved a LEED Platinum certification.

Developers of the 37-unit mixed-use project implemented strategies contributing to the certification, including increased building density, drought tolerant landscapes, energy efficient design and systems, indoor water conservation measures, and education and outreach programs for building owners and the community.

According to the U.S. Green Building Council, just 6 percent of the total LEED certified projects have attained a LEED Platinum certification.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.