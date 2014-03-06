BizHawk: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Opens Taproom in Los Olivos

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

Beer lovers have been good to Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company since its founding in Buellton three years ago, and the rapidly growing brewery will reward its loyal followers by opening a third tasting location and expanding its headquarters.

A taproom will open in Los Olivos on Friday, about a year after the craft brewer laid roots in Santa Barbara for its second tasting location.

The new taproom at 2446 Alamo Pintado, Suite C, dubbed “The Cottage,” is smaller than Buellton and Santa Barbara taprooms, and will host a grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday with live music, barbecue and special giveaways.

Buellton’s taproom has expanded with a new second level, including a mezzanine and bar overlooking the brewing facilities, set to open this month, and the Beto’s Place restaurant slated for an April opening.

With the growth comes more sold-out Mug Club spots available at the Los Olivos and Buellton locations.

“We are thrilled to bring our beer to Los Olivos,” said Figueroa Mountain Brewing President Jaime Dietenhofer. “The tasting room at ‘The Cottage’ will be a great place for locals and visitors to enjoy craft beer made right here in the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Sonos Building Sold

The former Bekins Moving & Storage building and current Sonos research and development headquarters at 25 E. Mason St. has been sold, marking the largest transaction involving office property in Santa Barbara since 2007, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

Radius, which handled the sale, this week announced the purchase of the iconic Funk Zone building — listed at $21.5 million.

The buyer was not disclosed, and Sonos will continue occupying the entire building through its 10-year lease on the property.

Pure Order Brewing Opens in Santa Barbara

Pure Order Brewing Company has received its final occupancy permit from the city of Santa Barbara to open a brewery at 410 N. Quarantina St.

The brewery will feature a garden area for beer tastings and a hops yard.

Pure Order hopes to begin selling its beers all over Santa Barbara and beyond in the coming weeks, months and years.

Partners James and David Burge have reached a key milestone on the way to realizing their dream of sharing Pure Order beers with the community they love.

“It has been a sometimes frustrating but necessary journey,” said owner and brewmaster James Burge. “I am proud to say that we stuck with it and can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Rooted Vine Tours Launches Local Experience

Rooted Vine Tours, a locally owned and operated wine-tour company, is offering tours that focus on boutique, family owned and independently operated wineries.

The business provides door-to-door service from most locations in Santa Barbara, including hotels, residences, airport and train stations.

Santa Barbara wine country tours also include an educational component and passionate and knowledgeable guides.

Rooted Vine Tours was established in 2013 by Iaon Pohlit, who previously worked as a wine buyer and restaurant consultant.

“Rooted Vine Tours started out of a passion for wine and sunshine, sprinkled with a desire to share what we love about Santa Barbara County,” he said.

Two Breweries Host Women’s Brew Group

Buellton’s Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company has teamed up with Valley Brewers, a Solvang home-brew supply shop, to form a new women’s brew group called Hop Tarts, which will meet regularly for tastings, brew sessions and field trips.

The group was a collaboration of several other breweries as well, which is why the Hope Tarts first event — celebrating International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day — will be hosted Sunday with a brewing session at Pure Order Brewing Company in Santa Barbara.

Sunday’s 8-hour brew day at 410 N. Quarantina St. begins at 8 a.m., and the public is encouraged to observe the brewing process.

Any female brewer interested in joining Hop Tarts can email [email protected], and interested breweries and businesses that would like to host a brew day, field trip or tasting can email [email protected]

