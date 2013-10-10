Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Longtime Owners Closing Green & Yellow Basket on State Street

Swell Santa Barbara Athletic Club marks 35 years, Montecito Bank & Trust plans final B2B event and WIB offers help for laid-off bank employees

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 10, 2013 | 5:27 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Ed and Susie Dougherty seemed conflicted this week when choosing how to pose for a picture in the downtown Santa Barbara shop they’ve owned since 1976 — the one they have to close at the end of the year because business isn’t as booming as it used to be.

In the end, the married couple wore resigned smiles and loosely embraced in front of racks that contained the extensive hat collection that has become a staple of The Green & Yellow Basket at 911 State St.

“It’s the best location in town,” Susie Dougherty told Noozhawk. “Business isn’t good enough to support the rent anymore. It’s sad.”

The shop is one of the oldest retail stores in Santa Barbara, having opened in 1950 before the Doughertys took over in 1976 and eventually shifted the focus from baskets to hats.

The couple extended thanks to the many locals and visitors who have supported the shop over the years, noting that items will go on sale this week so the place is empty come December.

“We’re going to take time to relax and read a book once in awhile,” Susie Dougherty said, adding that the couple will be able to use their sailboat more often. “We’re really, really going to miss all the people. We thank them for all these years.”

Swell Santa Barbara Athletic Club Celebrates 35 Years

Swell’s Santa Barbara Athletic Club celebrated its 35th anniversary with giveaways and specials for its members and the community.

Santa Barbara Athletic Club celebrated the occasion last month with a party featuring live music, a mechanical bull and Nana’s Famous Tacos.

The club at 520 Castillo St. originally opened in 1978 as a squash and swim club, later developing into a full-service athletic club before undergoing extensive renovations last year, with upgrades to workout spaces, locker rooms and lounge areas. The Earthbar Café was also added.

The club features a 25-yard outdoor heated pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, steam rooms, squash courts, a large state-of-the-art functional training room, a pilates studio, an outdoor workout space and supervised child care.

Montecito Bank & Trust to Host Final B2B Series

Montecito Bank & Trust will host its third annual B2B business education series, and the final one this fall, on Tuesday evening in Solvang.

Keynote speaker Lynn Carpenter-Schumann, vice president of marketing for Visit California, will present “Local and Global Trends in California Tourism” during the event, which will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Click here for more information and to register.

Workforce Investment Board Offers Services to Laid-Off Bank Employees

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is leading a project to assist job seekers who have been or expect to be laid off as a result of the merger between Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Union Bank.

The project is designed to help workers transition into new jobs within the county and to connect the business community to a pool of skilled and qualified workers. If necessary, short-term vocational skills training will be provided to bridge any potential skill gaps.

The WIB has received special funding from the state to coordinate a business-focused, demand-driven response to the large-scale layoffs.

The WIB is leading the collaborative effort, which includes the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara Region Chambers of Commerce, Santa Barbara City College and BW Research.

Individuals who lost their jobs with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank are encouraged to complete a brief survey available by clicking here so the WIB can better assist them.

Local Real Estate Investment Firm Acquires Apartments

Granite Peak Partners, a Santa Barbara-based real estate investment firm, recently acquired an 85-unit apartment complex in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver, Colo., for $6.5 million.

The transaction to buy The Ambassador closed late last month.

By acquiring The Ambassador, Granite Peak Partners now owns three apartment complexes immediately adjacent to one another with a total of 302 units. The others are The Edge and Rise.

The Ambassador, which encompasses 67,300 rentable square feet in two six-story towers, will undergo a full upgrade of unit interiors, hallways, public areas and exteriors.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 