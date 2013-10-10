BizHawk: Longtime Owners Closing Green & Yellow Basket on State Street

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Ed and Susie Dougherty seemed conflicted this week when choosing how to pose for a picture in the downtown Santa Barbara shop they’ve owned since 1976 — the one they have to close at the end of the year because business isn’t as booming as it used to be.

In the end, the married couple wore resigned smiles and loosely embraced in front of racks that contained the extensive hat collection that has become a staple of The Green & Yellow Basket at 911 State St.

“It’s the best location in town,” Susie Dougherty told Noozhawk. “Business isn’t good enough to support the rent anymore. It’s sad.”

The shop is one of the oldest retail stores in Santa Barbara, having opened in 1950 before the Doughertys took over in 1976 and eventually shifted the focus from baskets to hats.

The couple extended thanks to the many locals and visitors who have supported the shop over the years, noting that items will go on sale this week so the place is empty come December.

“We’re going to take time to relax and read a book once in awhile,” Susie Dougherty said, adding that the couple will be able to use their sailboat more often. “We’re really, really going to miss all the people. We thank them for all these years.”

Swell Santa Barbara Athletic Club Celebrates 35 Years

Swell’s Santa Barbara Athletic Club celebrated its 35th anniversary with giveaways and specials for its members and the community.

Santa Barbara Athletic Club celebrated the occasion last month with a party featuring live music, a mechanical bull and Nana’s Famous Tacos.

The club at 520 Castillo St. originally opened in 1978 as a squash and swim club, later developing into a full-service athletic club before undergoing extensive renovations last year, with upgrades to workout spaces, locker rooms and lounge areas. The Earthbar Café was also added.

The club features a 25-yard outdoor heated pool, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, steam rooms, squash courts, a large state-of-the-art functional training room, a pilates studio, an outdoor workout space and supervised child care.

Montecito Bank & Trust to Host Final B2B Series

Montecito Bank & Trust will host its third annual B2B business education series, and the final one this fall, on Tuesday evening in Solvang.

Keynote speaker Lynn Carpenter-Schumann, vice president of marketing for Visit California, will present “Local and Global Trends in California Tourism” during the event, which will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Hotel Corque in Solvang.

Workforce Investment Board Offers Services to Laid-Off Bank Employees

The Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County is leading a project to assist job seekers who have been or expect to be laid off as a result of the merger between Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Union Bank.

The project is designed to help workers transition into new jobs within the county and to connect the business community to a pool of skilled and qualified workers. If necessary, short-term vocational skills training will be provided to bridge any potential skill gaps.

The WIB has received special funding from the state to coordinate a business-focused, demand-driven response to the large-scale layoffs.



The WIB is leading the collaborative effort, which includes the Goleta Valley and Santa Barbara Region Chambers of Commerce, Santa Barbara City College and BW Research.

Individuals who lost their jobs with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust/Union Bank are encouraged to complete a brief survey available by clicking here so the WIB can better assist them.

Local Real Estate Investment Firm Acquires Apartments

Granite Peak Partners, a Santa Barbara-based real estate investment firm, recently acquired an 85-unit apartment complex in the Cherry Creek neighborhood of Denver, Colo., for $6.5 million.

The transaction to buy The Ambassador closed late last month.



By acquiring The Ambassador, Granite Peak Partners now owns three apartment complexes immediately adjacent to one another with a total of 302 units. The others are The Edge and Rise.



The Ambassador, which encompasses 67,300 rentable square feet in two six-story towers, will undergo a full upgrade of unit interiors, hallways, public areas and exteriors.

