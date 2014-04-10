BizHawk: New Operator Fire & Ice Events Brings ‘Art of Food’ to Museum Cafe

Montecito retail center is sold, Lynda.com acquires Compilr software service and the Beach Bowl eatery is set to open in Carpinteria

Local catering business Fire & Ice Events is bringing its creative dishes and style to the café within the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The Museum Café has reopened with catering creative director Peter Sonderegger at the helm after being closed two months following the departure of operator Brenda Simon, who left to focus on her own catering business.

Fire & Ice plans to celebrate the “art of food” with handcrafted coffee and flavorful salads, soups, sandwiches and tasting platters emphasizing fresh, seasonal ingredients and personalized service.

The new eatery inside the nonprofit museum — open Tuesday through Sunday — will benefit from the creative juices of Sonderegger, who moved to Santa Barbara in 1989 and worked at the Santa Barbara Polo Club's Connoisseur Catering before founding his own company in 1994.

Montecito Retail Building Sells for $14.5 Million

The 13,800-square-foot retail building at 1046 Coast Village Road has sold for $14.5 million in an off-market deal.

The retail center that includes tenants Starbucks, Vons Pharmacy, Blenders in the Grass and Sakana Sushi Bar and Japanese restaurant — all of which hold long-term leases — sold to Deborah and James Longo, who recently purchased a second home in Montecito, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments.

The sale marked the largest sale of commercial property ever on Coast Village Road.

Lynda.com Acquires Software Service

Carpinteria-based Lynda.com, an online education company, this week announced its acquisition of Compilr, a software coding and development service that allows people to learn, write, compile and test code from its browser.

The company said the acquisition is part of its growth strategy, and underscores its commitment to providing members with the best personal and professional development resources available.

Compilr’s learning environment will complement the Lynda.com programming courses — a longtime staple in its online library — and become a service of Lynda.com.

Beach Bowl to Open in Carpinteria

The Beach Bowl eatery at 901 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria is slated to open next Tuesday, according the local architect behind the business’ clean, modern design and open floor plan.

Beach Bowl will serve a variety of acai berry and pittaya bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices made on-site from locally grown ingredients. Frozen yogurt will be 100 percent certified organic and gluten free, with non-dairy options available, and the Santa Barbara Roasting Company will be the coffee purveyor.

This is the first retail venture for co-owners Alex Hamadi and Kamel Mehai, a nutritionist for the film industry.

Sientra Appoints Corporate Development Officer

Santa Barbara-based Sientra Inc., a privately held medical aesthetics company exclusively serving plastic surgeons, this week announced the appointment of Charlie Huiner as chief strategy and corporate development officer.

Huiner brings to Sientra a 20-year successful business development track record with more than 11 years of medical technology experience. He spent three years at INAMED (now Allergan Medical) developing medical aesthetics experience, serving in roles of increasing responsibility that spanned corporate strategy, business development, corporate communications and investor relations.

Prior to joining Sientra, Huiner served as vice president of business development and marketing at InTouch Health in Goleta.

Painted Cabernet Opens Second Location

The owner of Santa Barbara’s Painted Cabernet is opening a second location this weekend in Oxnard.

Maria Wilson, who founded her business at its location at 1229 State St., will add another upscale studio in the Collection at RiverPark at 630 Collection Blvd. in Oxnard.

The Painted Cabernet offers guests an opportunity to show off their artistic side under the watchful eyes of a trained instructor, while having a glass of wine in the process.

The classes are conducting in a group setting, where an artist instructor can guide participants step-by-step to replicate the featured painting they can later take home.

The Painted Cabernet in Oxnard, which is available for private events like its Santa Barbara counterpart, opens Friday and will offer special 2-for-1 deals throughout its opening weekend.

