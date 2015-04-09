BizHawk: First-Ever Walking Company Rx Store Opens in Santa Barbara’s Loreto Plaza

Spectrum Athletic Clubs sold to San Francisco company, AppFolio acquires RentLinx and PizzaRev is set to open later this month

The first-ever Walking Company Rx store has opened in Santa Barbara’s Loreto Plaza Shopping Center, complete with its own on-site podiatrist.

A foot doctor sets the new store at 3309B State St. apart from the rest of the Walking Company’s 200-plus locations, the nearest of which is also in Santa Barbara at 711 Paseo Nuevo.

More than your typical shoe store, Walking Company — and the Rx division — offers customizable experience, allowing customers to step on foot pads that scan a person’s foot to identify what type of orthotics insert and shoe model might work best.

The certified podiatrist can write special orthotic prescriptions, and customers can pick the casual, active, dress or sandal of their choosing, said Angela Johnson, head of the company’s retail marketing.

With a goal of offering the most technically advanced comfort shoes around, the Walking Company stocks all the major comfort brands, including ABEO, Dansko, UGG Australia, Clarks, Birkenstock and more.

Santa Barbara is the first market with an Rx store, although Johnson said the plan is to open three more within the next six weeks in Ventura, Simi Valley and Westlake Village, where the Walking Company is headquartered.

The Walking Company Rx, which opened two weeks ago, will host a grand opening in the name of foot health and wellness on Saturday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. and giveaways throughout the day.

Bay Club Buys Spectrum

San Francisco-based The Bay Club Company has acquired Spectrum Athletic Clubs, including three locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

With the move, The Bay Club Company will enter into the Los Angeles area, acquiring four campuses across 11 locations to create a modernized country club network in Los Angeles.

The Bay Club Company will add over 33,000 members to its growing family with the addition of the sites in Santa Barbara (two), Goleta (one), Thousand Oaks/West Hills and two Silicon Beach locations. Its concept involves a variety of locations within a sub-geographical area that include fitness centers, athletic clubs, swim and tennis complexes and country clubs.

With the acquisition of Spectrum, The Bay Club Company now operates 23 locations across 10 California campuses.

AppFolio Picks Up RentLinx

AppFolio, a Goleta-based provider of cloud-based vertical business management software, this week announced expansion of its property management service by acquiring RentLinx.

RentLinx syndicates rental listings to dozens of the most popular apartment search websites with a single click, helping customers maximize marketing dollars to find the best residents. They also run the fast-growing apartment search site Show Me The Rent.

As part of the AppFolio team, RentLinx will continue to grow and serve its customers through its current user-friendly platform with additional product enhancements planned this year. In the future, AppFolio plans to offer its customers the ability to leverage the advanced vacancy marketing features found in RentLinx so they can better spend, track and maximize their marketing investments.

PizzaRev Plans April Opening

A PizzaRev restaurant will open later this month 12 W. De la Guerra St., the former Kahuna Grill spot at Paseo Nuevo.

The Southern California pizza chain, which specializes in a build-your-own artisan pizza concept, hosted a job fair at the restaurant this week in an effort to hire some of the 30-40 employees for its local team.

An exact opening date hadn’t yet been decided, representatives said.

GEM Plans Workshop Series

The Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet (GEM) will begin hosting a series of monthly workshops later this month at its new incubator space in Old Town Goleta.

The first will be at 6 p.m. April 30, focusing on what women entrepreneurs need to know to create sustainable financial success in their businesses.

Minette Riordan, an award-winning entrepreneur and best-selling author, will present the first workshop.

REI Building Sold

The high-profile center on State Street near Highway 101 — anchored by outdoor gear retailer REI — closed escrow last month after an undisclosed U.S. LLC purchased it.

The property, listed at $21.95 million, was traded “within 3 to 4 percent of asking price to an out-of-town buyer,” according to lead broker Austin Herlihy of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, who couldn’t discuss the final terms.

He said the deal represents the largest sale of pure retail property in downtown Santa Barbara since 721 State St. sold in May 2002 for about $44.9 million.

The 94,206-square-foot parcel, bordered by Highway 101 and State and Anacapa streets, includes 55,545 square feet of fully leased retail space, with storefront on both streets and a large parking lot in front of REI.

PODS Gets Award

For the second year in a row, local franchise PODS, a moving and storage company serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, received the Above and Beyond Customer Service Award at the 2015 PODS Franchisee Conference.

The award recognized local franchise owner Steve Yapp and his team for their commitment to providing exceptional levels of customer service by their peers, according to the company.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .