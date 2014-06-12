BizHawk: Folio Press & Paperie/Wootton Printing Reopens Downtown After Move

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

The relocation process lasted nearly a year, but Folio Press & Paperie/Wootton Printing has at last reopened in downtown Santa Barbara at 301 Motor Way, near Santa Barbara Roasting Co.

The business owned by longtime locals Frank and Marlene Bucy was forced to move and close its former space at Hollister Avenue and Nogal Drive last May. Renovations at the new spot, a former warehouse, began last March, and were complete for an opening two weeks ago.

Locals might recognize Wootton Printing as a business founded in 1945, located downtown for a number of years on Figueroa Street before the Bucys bought it in 2006.

While the Wootton Printing side handles inquiries from businesses, the Folio Press part takes care of social invitations and letterpress — a passion for Frank Bucy, who has a 1924 Chandler & Price and 1953 Heidelberg.

With the opening, folks once again can watch in-house printing, which also includes offset and digital printing.

The new spot didn’t retain its U.S. Postal Service substation but does generate more walk-ins perusing stationary, cards, books, gifts and more.

“So far it’s very encouraging and promising,” Frank Bucy said, noting a to-be-determined summer grand opening date.

Salty Girl Seafood Launches Capital Campaign

Salty Girl Seafood this week launched its Indiegogo crowd funding campaign to raise $50,000 to help launch its sustainable seafood distribution company.

The startup aims to become a sustainable seafood distribution company that bypasses the traditional supply chain to ship seafood directly from fishermen to restaurants and markets.

Salty Girl Seafood was started by UC Santa Barbara master's students Norah Eddy, Laura Johnson and Gina Auriemma at UCSB's Bren School of Environmental Science & Management, with support from the Bren Eco-Entrepreneurship program as well as UCSB's Technology Management Program.

The $50,000 would cover expanding the company’s network, start-up costs, design and launch of a web-based marketplace.

ShoutOut Secures Funding

ShoutOut, an Isla Vista-based mobile startup, has secured $20,000 in cash and more than $150,000 in services from The Brandery, a prominent seed fund known as one of the top 10 startup accelerators in the nation.

With the investment, ShoutOut will shift its headquarters to Cincinnati, Ohio, to continue on its mission to revolutionize the way people communicate through their mobile devices. Funds will help launch an innovative communication application that allows users to network and connect with other users who are in their immediate vicinity.

The ShoutOut team will launch a full version of its groundbreaking messaging application later this summer, allowing users to connect with other users in their environment through location-based mobile chat rooms.

Co-founders Joel Green and Erwan Lent began working on ShoutOut in early 2014 and picked up CMO Adam Hegedus to run marketing efforts in April.

State Street Building Changes Hands

After an extensive remodel to modernize the building and attract high-quality tenants, the three-story office/retail building at 3757 State St. near Whole Foods has been sold for nearly $10 million — the largest office property sale on upper State Street since 2005.

Anchored by long-term tenant Citibank on the first floor, the approximate 20,000-square-foot building underwent a complete renovation in 2012, including taking the second and third floors down to the studs and creating a flexible modern layout, according to Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, which handled the sale.

Following the renovations in 2012, Radius was able to extend Citibank’s ground floor retail tenancy, then leased the second floor and penthouse offices to well-known local and regional office tenants.

According to Radius, the property had not been updated since it was built in the 1970s and had suffered from unstable tenancy through the years. It now stands 100 percent leased and fully stabilized.

Invoca Logs More Than 100 Employees

Invoca, the leading provider of cloud-based inbound call marketing technology, has announced that the company surpassed the 100-employee milestone and expanded its executive leadership team.

The newly appointed executives bring decades of enterprise SaaS and marketing technology experience to the company as it prepares for the next phase of growth and call intelligence adoption.

To commemorate the 100-employee milestone, Invoca launched an interactive site to give an inside look at the team.

