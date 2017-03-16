Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:45 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Foxtail Kitchen & Bar to Bring Mediterranean Cuisine to Santa Barbara’s Restaurant Scene

Claiborne & Lime enters Santa Barbara market, Paragon Academy to expand to Goleta, and Goa Taco coming to Santa Barbara

Foxtail Kitchen & Bar owner Falah Maayah plans to combine the popular burgers of 14 E. Cota St.‘s former tenant, American Ale, with Mediterranean cuisine and craft beer. Click to view larger
Foxtail Kitchen & Bar owner Falah Maayah plans to combine the popular burgers of 14 E. Cota St.‘s former tenant, American Ale, with Mediterranean cuisine and craft beer. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 16, 2017 | 9:03 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

Fans of American Ale’s burgers need not fear: Foxtail Kitchen & Bar, taking over the Santa Barbara restaurant’s 14 E. Cota St. spot, is keeping many of them.

“Everybody loves this spot,” said Foxtail owner Falah Maayah. “American Ale, the burgers, the cocktails — everybody loves this spot.”

Maayah plans to open at the end of March, a few months after American Ale closed its doors there.

Originally from Jordan, Maayah, already close with his predecessor, worked in and managed various markets around Santa Barbara and Camarillo before deciding to open his own establishment.

In addition to the gastropub burgers, Foxtail’s focus will be on Mediterranean cuisine, including shawarma tacos and what Maayah hopes will be the No. 1 falafel in town.

“I’m so excited, but I’m really nervous at the same time,” the 30-year-old said.

Foxtail will also offer 24 craft beers on tap and homemade whiskey. Over half of Maayah’s employees will be carried over from American Ale, which he said is now focusing on its 214 State St. location.

“I’ve got a good team,” he said. “I got lucky with everything.”

Making his restaurateur debut easier, he added, is having rent for his high-profile location considerably lower than that of his neighbors. The other locations he considered during his search offered the prohibitively high rates typical of downtown’s prime real estate, he said.

“Everybody loves my concept, Mediterranean cuisine, but when you talk about the rent, it’s like, come on, how are you going to make it?”

Claiborne & Lime expands into Santa Barbara

Los Angeles-based event design and production company Claiborne & Lime has expanded into Santa Barbara.

Though the duo of Antoinette Watson and Laura Mormann don’t have a brick-and-mortar office in town, they’ve already begun doing private entertaining and dinner parties in Montecito.

Antoinette Watson and Laura Mormann are the duo behind Los Angeles-based event design and production company Claiborne & Lime. Click to view larger
Antoinette Watson and Laura Mormann are the duo behind Los Angeles-based event design and production company Claiborne & Lime. (Contributed photo)

They are currently planning an intimate garden party for Montecito’s Crane School, for example, Watson said.

Mormann, a Santa Barbara native, told Noozhawk “it just made sense” to enter her hometown’s market given the popularity of intimate parties and events here.

“We want to be the go-to girls” for smaller-scale events like dinner parties and baby showers, she said.

Paragon Academy headed to Calle Real

Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and MMA center Paragon Academy plans to open a second location at 5940 Calle Real in Goleta.

Paragon has been looking to branch out into Goleta, said Emily Jauchen, the manager at the academy’s 617 N. Salsipuedes St. location.

Some Goletans can’t always make it out to Santa Barbara, she said. Paragon would be a fitness alternative in an area without many industry competitors, she added.

Paragon is shooting for a May opening, and will host the same instructors and programming as its Salsipuedes Street location, Jauchen said.

Goa Taco to open on State Street

New York roots are staying at 718 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Taking over the spot of the former Gandolfo’s New York Deli, which closed late last year, will be Goa Taco, which started a few years ago in a Brooklyn food market stand and then migrated to two Manhattan shops.

Goa Taco, which focuses on South Asian- and Mediterranean-inspired paratha tacos, now has a presence in Los Angeles as well, and is aiming for a May opening on State Street, founder and chef Duvaldi Marneweck said.

Gandolfo’s opened on State Street mid-2015.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 