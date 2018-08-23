Friday, August 24 , 2018, 1:00 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Chaplin’s Martini Bar to Replace Frankland’s Crab & Co at Montecito Inn

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on the move; Hitching Post Wines opens tasting room; Outpost at the Goodland has new exec chef

Restaurant space at Montecito Inn Click to view larger
Chaplin’s Martini Bar will take over the space occupied by Frankland’s Crab & Co. at the Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 23, 2018 | 9:20 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Well, at least the black awning will remain.

Frankland's Crab & Co is swimming away from the front of the Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road, and Chaplin's Martini Bar will take its place. 

The new concept will offer hotel guests and all visitors "a sleek lounge serving cocktails that were popular in the roaring twenties, when the upscale getaway was originally built," according to Edward Allen, a spokesman for Frankland's.

Frankland's had gained some unusual public attention in July after the Santa Barbara City Council overturned the Historic Landmarks Commission's decision to require the restaurant to put up a green awning instead of a black one. 

Chaplin's will feature a variety of tables "with friendly servers waiting to take orders along with an open bar design allowing patrons to marvel at the master of ceremonies shaking, stirring and blending their evening concoctions, the highlight of course, being the perfect martini," a news release states.

Chaplin's will also offer oysters, fine cheeses and charcuterie; the martini bar will be open nightly from 4 p.m. to midnight starting in September. 

Chaplin’s Martini Bar will feature cocktails that were popular in the roaring twenties. Click to view larger
Chaplin’s Martini Bar will feature cocktails that were popular in the roaring twenties. (Contributed)

The change comes in the context of the Montecito Inn's other restaurant, The Monarch, which opened recently. 

“Ever since taking over the culinary program at Montecito Inn, I knew that I would need to provide hotel guests with meals throughout the day, and have tried to introduce concepts that would best serve the community,” said owner and executive Chef Phillip Frankland Lee.

“In doing so, our original plan was to use the kitchen at The Monarch to prepare daily ‘brunch,’ but the community has embraced The Monarch wholeheartedly, and we just don’t have enough space to prepare brunch dishes, while also preparing for dinner service.

"Therefore, we will utilize the former Frankland’s Crab & Co kitchen to help facilitate all that we need to accomplish.”

The Monarch will begin offering dinner service seven nights a week on Sept. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. Daily brunch service will follow later in the fall. 

In addition, the parent company, Scratch Restaurants, which is owned by Lee and wife Margarita Kallas-Lee, is looking for a space in downtown Santa Barbara to re-open Frankland’s Crab & Co.

“Margarita and I are overwhelmed at how the community has embraced us, and we will be taking all of the suggestions regarding Frankland’s Crab & Co that we have received and implementing them upon opening the next location," Lee said. "We are incredibly excited to be here for many years to come.”

Lawyers Move

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, formerly Hatch & Parent, one of Santa Barbara’s longtime law firms, is leaving the 1020 State St. office that it has occupied for decades. 

The firm is moving to the Union Bank building, 20 E. Carrillo St. on the Anacapa Street side of the parking lot.

Steve Amerikaner, a partner in the firm, said the new space is a better fit.

"The space we found, just by luck, is better for our needs," Amerikaner said. "You can put the whole firm on one floor."

The firm is spread out over two floors at its State Street location. 

"A single level produces a more collaborative work environment," Amerikaner said. "The physical space is better and more efficient."

The firm plans a move on Sept. 24.

New Tasting Room

The Santa Ynez Valley has a new place to sip win.

Hitching Post Wines, a tasting room, opened Aug. 20 at 420 E. Highway 246 in Buellton, located next door to the Hitching Post 2 restaurant.

The tasting room is owned by Frank and Jami Ostini and Gray and Charlotte Hartley.

Hitching Post Wines will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

New Executive Chef

Outpost at the Goodland, 5650 Calle Real in Goleta, has a new executive chef, Damien Giliberti

“Working and living in Santa Barbara has allowed me to experience first-hand how food brings people together," Giliberti said. "It feels good to be a part of a community like ours, and to connect with our guests through food.”

A native of Northern New Jersey, Giliberti draws inspiration from his Italian-American upbringing, where his family owned and lived next to their pizzeria, according to a news release. 

Giliberti’s debut menu will feature "bright, flavorful dishes that speak to the season."

New Lompoc businesses

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau has welcomed two new businesses, Planet Fitness and Leachman Home Loans.

Planet Fitness on Aug. 15 held it grand opening at 1009 North H Street in Lompoc. The fitness center gave the first 100 people free T-shirts. 

On Aug.16, Leachman Home Loans held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its newly remodeled office space and location with Mexican cuisine, free wine and beer, and tours of the 100 E. Ocean Ave. building.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

