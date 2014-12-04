BizHawk: Freeman’s Flying Chicken Cooking Up Fast Family Meals

Relais De Paris building is sold to an investor, The Blue Door opens in the Funk Zone and Procore Technologies hires a new chief marketing officer

As a former chef with a heart for business, local Paul Freeman hoped to have opened his own restaurant by the time he turned 50.

Both milestones coincided recently when the Santa Barbara native launched Freeman’s Flying Chicken, a dinnertime takeout and delivery-only eatery focused primarily on feeding families in need of a quick, easy meal.

The restaurant opened two weeks ago in a leased kitchen at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, just inside Gate C by the roller rink. Freeman, who also heads the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus nonprofit, turned 50 on Wednesday.

It’s a funky location, but it’s perfect for Freeman’s philosophy of bringing back the importance of enjoying food with family — specializing in rotisserie chicken and savory sauces, along with sides (including but not limited to) potatoes, salads, rice and beans.

“We’re in the center of about 8,000 family homes,” Freeman said of the location. “The premise is an alternative to pizza for busy families.”

Freeman’s Flying Chicken, which will be the official concessionaires for Earl Warren’s summer horse shows, is open 4 to 9 p.m. daily and — if all goes well — plans to eventually expand to a couple of other local locations, Freeman said.

Relais De Paris Building Sold

An investor has bought the downtown Santa Barbara building leased by Relais De Paris at 734 State St.

Lee & Associates helped broker the deal for the property, which came on the market Oct. 20 for $2.1 million and received multiple offers.

Relais De Paris will stay on as a tenant in the 2,256-square-foot retail building, which the buyer plans to use as an investment.

The Blue Door Opens

The Blue Door, a vintage and modern collection of furniture, artwork, clothing and accessories, opened this week at 4 E. Yanonali St. in the Funk Zone.

The company, which is planning a grand opening for sometime in January, recently renovated and leased a 4,800-square-foot space featuring brick walls, concrete floors and vaulted ceilings next door to Raoul Textiles, according to Lee & Associates, which brokered the five-year lease.

The store accommodates 30 spaces for dealers displaying mid-century and modern unique furniture pieces and accessories.

Procore Hires New CMO

Carpinteria-based Procore Technologies, Inc., a producer of cloud-based construction management software, has hired senior industry practitioner Matthew Reid as chief marketing officer.

With more than 15 years of experience in corporate marketing, product management, product marketing, demand generation and sales, Reid will oversee Procore’s corporate and product marketing initiatives worldwide, including branding, product rollout, customer acquisition, and media and analyst relations.

The appointment comes as Procore experiences a three-year revenue growth of more than 350 percent, recently raising $15 million in funding from Bessemer Venture Partners.

Shari Mock Joins ProYo

Veteran food operations professional Shari Mock had joined the ProYo High Protein Frozen Yogurt team as vice president of operations.

Prior to joining ProYo, Mock was chief operating officer for Promax Nutrition and gained leadership experience in consulting roles at Think Thin, Zhena’s Gypsy Tea, The FRS Company, Annie’s Homegrown, Balance Bar and Kraft Foods.

She brings 15 years of operational experience in the food industry.

