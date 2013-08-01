BizHawk: Fresh Market Building Toward Its Santa Barbara Opening

Trampolines Unlimited is launching a Jump Club, the T-Shirt Outlet on State Street is closing and AIReal Yoga is coming to Santa Barbara

The former Scolari’s market on North Milpas Street in Santa Barbara has been gutted to make way for the opening of Fresh Market later this year.

An exact opening date for Fresh Market at 222 N. Milpas St. hasn't been determined, although it will be in 2013, according to a spokesman for the chain of specialty grocery stores.

The imminent closure of Scolari’s was announced in April 2012 by parent company Scolari’s Food & Drug Co., which also closed three other Central Coast locations to focus on its Nevada market.

Fresh Market Inc. was founded in 1982 and operates 131 stores in 25 states, primarily located in the Southeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with plans for continued expansion throughout the country.

Construction crews will pick up work at the site again on Monday after receiving another permit from the city to continue.

Trampolines Unlimited Inc. to Open Local Flagship

Santa Barbara-based Trampolines Unlimited Inc. has announced plans to open Cloud 10 Jump Club in Santa Barbara as its flagship park and corporate headquarters, 187 S. Turnpike Road.

The company, which has manufactured a wide variety of custom trampolines, vaulting boards and foam pits since 1975, has built 14 parks across the country for clients.



Cloud 10 will have a “Cloud Kid” area as a space just for kids, with custom trampolines designed for their size and abilities and a huge indoor play structure. The club will also feature an open jump court, dodgeball and basketball courts, and a 40-foot trampoline half-pipe with foam pit.



The club, which will be available for parties and corporate events, is scheduled to open by the end of 2013.

T-Shirt Outlet to Close

The T-Shirt Outlet at 1013 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara will close in two to three weeks, or whenever all of its inventory is sold off, according to store management.

The store, which has occupied the space for 13 years, is advertising low prices as part of its going-out-of-business sale.

AIReal Yoga Comes to Santa Barbara

AIReal Yoga, which is a new form of yoga using aerial hammocks, will be coming to Santa Barbara Dance Arts this month.

The new art form, which was founded by Cirque performer and yogi Carmen Curtis, uses hammocks as tools to assist in alignment, deepen stretches and invert without compressing the spine.

Beginner and advanced classes will be available.

