Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Fresh Market Building Toward Its Santa Barbara Opening

Trampolines Unlimited is launching a Jump Club, the T-Shirt Outlet on State Street is closing and AIReal Yoga is coming to Santa Barbara

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 1, 2013 | 8:29 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The former Scolari’s market on North Milpas Street in Santa Barbara has been gutted to make way for the opening of Fresh Market later this year.

An exact opening date for Fresh Market at 222 N. Milpas St. hasn't been determined, although it will be in 2013, according to a spokesman for the chain of specialty grocery stores.

The imminent closure of Scolari’s was announced in April 2012 by parent company Scolari’s Food & Drug Co., which also closed three other Central Coast locations to focus on its Nevada market.

Fresh Market Inc. was founded in 1982 and operates 131 stores in 25 states, primarily located in the Southeast, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with plans for continued expansion throughout the country.

Construction crews will pick up work at the site again on Monday after receiving another permit from the city to continue.

Trampolines Unlimited Inc. to Open Local Flagship

Santa Barbara-based Trampolines Unlimited Inc. has announced plans to open Cloud 10 Jump Club in Santa Barbara as its flagship park and corporate headquarters, 187 S. Turnpike Road.

The company, which has manufactured a wide variety of custom trampolines, vaulting boards and foam pits since 1975, has built 14 parks across the country for clients.
 
Cloud 10 will have a “Cloud Kid” area as a space just for kids, with custom trampolines designed for their size and abilities and a huge indoor play structure. The club will also feature an open jump court, dodgeball and basketball courts, and a 40-foot trampoline half-pipe with foam pit.

The club, which will be available for parties and corporate events, is scheduled to open by the end of 2013.

T-Shirt Outlet to Close

The T-Shirt Outlet at 1013 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara will close in two to three weeks, or whenever all of its inventory is sold off, according to store management.

The store, which has occupied the space for 13 years, is advertising low prices as part of its going-out-of-business sale.

AIReal Yoga Comes to Santa Barbara

AIReal Yoga, which is a new form of yoga using aerial hammocks, will be coming to Santa Barbara Dance Arts this month.

The new art form, which was founded by Cirque performer and yogi Carmen Curtis, uses hammocks as tools to assist in alignment, deepen stretches and invert without compressing the spine.

Beginner and advanced classes will be available.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 