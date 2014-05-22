BizHawk: FuelBox Prepares to Launch First Mobile Device-Charging Products

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

After more than two years of research and development, Santa Barbara-based startup FuelBox will unveil its first mobile device-charging products this month.

The business founded by Santa Barbara City College graduates Dan Friedman and Robert Herr also recently moved into larger offices at 116 E. Yanonali St. in the Funk Zone — the same location as an invitation-only launch party set for Saturday, May 31.

That date coincides with FuelBox’s inaugural offering on Indiegogo, revealing a “power station” stationary and mobile product that allows users to charge any electronic device, according to Friedman, chief marketing officer.

“We aim to be the last charging solution you’ll ever need to buy,” Friedman told Noozhawk. “It’s great to finally get to this point where we can actually start selling. It’s very exciting.”

FuelBox worked for more than a year in the Synergy Business & Technology Center before developing the ideal universal charging solution and gaining the interest of several distributors.

The company hopes to begin selling products in big-box stores by October, in time for the holiday-shopping season.

Allen Associates Earns Awards

Santa Barbara-based Allen Associates Construction was among 70 remodeling companies from across the country named winners at the 2014 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence.

Allen Associates Construction won three Chrysalis Awards, including one National Award for a recently completed whole house remodel, bringing the total number won since 2005 up to 18.

The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.

Award-winning projects included the Mesa Mid-Century and New Life for a Craftsman Bungalow.

Maggie Campbell Named SBDO Executive Director

Maggie Campbell has been appointed as the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s new executive director, culminated a nationwide search.

Campbell, who has been dedicated to downtown revitalization and development for more than 25 years, starts the new job June 16.

Campbell served leadership roles with similar efforts in St. Louis, Mo., the renowned Old Pasadena District in Pasadena, Arlington, Texas, and the historic West End District in Dallas, Texas.

Most recently, she served as president and CEO of the Partnership for Downtown St. Louis, where she managed the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District.

“Maggie is a national leader and respected visionary in the field of managing and building a business improvement district,” Downtown Santa Barbara board president Gene McKnight said in a statement. “The board of directors of the DO could not be happier to have such a veteran and extraordinarily talented professional as our executive director.”

Rabobank Hires Curt Cruthirds

Rabobank N.A. has named Curt Cruthirds as vice president and retail market manager of its South Coast Division.

He will oversee six branches in the area — from Carpinteria to Goleta — beginning his banking career in 1981 as a loan officer for Mid-State Bank.

Cruthirds serves on the board of trustees for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and sits on several committees within that organization. Past affiliations include the Lions Club, the Santa Barbara Kiwanis Club, United Way and more.

