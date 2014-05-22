Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: FuelBox Prepares to Launch First Mobile Device-Charging Products

Allen Associates wins award, Santa Barbara Downtown Organization appoints new executive director and Rabobank names vice president and retail market manager

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 22, 2014 | 9:03 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

After more than two years of research and development, Santa Barbara-based startup FuelBox will unveil its first mobile device-charging products this month.

The business founded by Santa Barbara City College graduates Dan Friedman and Robert Herr also recently moved into larger offices at 116 E. Yanonali St. in the Funk Zone — the same location as an invitation-only launch party set for Saturday, May 31.

That date coincides with FuelBox’s inaugural offering on Indiegogo, revealing a “power station” stationary and mobile product that allows users to charge any electronic device, according to Friedman, chief marketing officer.

“We aim to be the last charging solution you’ll ever need to buy,” Friedman told Noozhawk. “It’s great to finally get to this point where we can actually start selling. It’s very exciting.”

FuelBox worked for more than a year in the Synergy Business & Technology Center before developing the ideal universal charging solution and gaining the interest of several distributors.

The company hopes to begin selling products in big-box stores by October, in time for the holiday-shopping season.

Allen Associates Earns Awards

Santa Barbara-based Allen Associates Construction was among 70 remodeling companies from across the country named winners at the 2014 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence.

Allen Associates Construction won three Chrysalis Awards, including one National Award for a recently completed whole house remodel, bringing the total number won since 2005 up to 18.

The entries were judged on overall design, the creative use of space and materials, and the degree to which the project enhanced the original structure.

Award-winning projects included the Mesa Mid-Century and New Life for a Craftsman Bungalow.

Maggie Campbell Named SBDO Executive Director

Maggie Campbell has been appointed as the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization’s new executive director, culminated a nationwide search.

Campbell, who has been dedicated to downtown revitalization and development for more than 25 years, starts the new job June 16.

Campbell served leadership roles with similar efforts in St. Louis, Mo., the renowned Old Pasadena District in Pasadena, Arlington, Texas, and the historic West End District in Dallas, Texas.

Most recently, she served as president and CEO of the Partnership for Downtown St. Louis, where she managed the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District.

“Maggie is a national leader and respected visionary in the field of managing and building a business improvement district,” Downtown Santa Barbara board president Gene McKnight said in a statement. “The board of directors of the DO could not be happier to have such a veteran and extraordinarily talented professional as our executive director.”

Curt Cruthirds
Curt Cruthirds

Rabobank Hires Curt Cruthirds

Rabobank N.A. has named Curt Cruthirds as vice president and retail market manager of its South Coast Division.

He will oversee six branches in the area — from Carpinteria to Goleta — beginning his banking career in 1981 as a loan officer for Mid-State Bank.

Cruthirds serves on the board of trustees for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and sits on several committees within that organization. Past affiliations include the Lions Club, the Santa Barbara Kiwanis Club, United Way and more.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 